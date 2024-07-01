Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 15/2 French assist and 5/2 stat tip on Monday

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Monday's tips here!

France v Belgium - 17:00

Chance France's surprise creator?

The Opta Stat:



"In the EURO 2024 group stages, N'Golo Kanté ranked top among his French teammates for chances created (7), tackles (7) and pressures applied (216), while he was joint top for interceptions (3) and linebreaking passes under pressure (15). He has also never ended on the losing side in a major tournament match for France (P18 W12 D6)."

Recommended Bet Back N'Golo Kane to assist SBK 15/2

Portugal v Slovenia - 20:00

Portugal too short, so look to the props



The Opta Stat:



"Slovenia midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin made more high-intensity pressures (196) than any other player in the group stage at EURO 2024, while only Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili (161) made more specifically in the defensive half than Gnezda Cerin (148). Indeed, he has also managed a shot in each game so far, with only Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko managing more for Slovenia."