Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 15/2 French assist and 5/2 stat tip on Monday
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta stats for Monday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips...
-
Surprise 15/28.50 assist Frenchman
-
Hit the player prop markets for Portugal v Slovenia
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Monday's tips here!
France v Belgium - 17:00
Chance France's surprise creator?
The Opta Stat:
"In the EURO 2024 group stages, N'Golo Kanté ranked top among his French teammates for chances created (7), tackles (7) and pressures applied (216), while he was joint top for interceptions (3) and linebreaking passes under pressure (15). He has also never ended on the losing side in a major tournament match for France (P18 W12 D6)."
Portugal v Slovenia - 20:00
Portugal too short, so look to the props
The Opta Stat:
"Slovenia midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin made more high-intensity pressures (196) than any other player in the group stage at EURO 2024, while only Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili (161) made more specifically in the defensive half than Gnezda Cerin (148). Indeed, he has also managed a shot in each game so far, with only Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko managing more for Slovenia."
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Jeremy Doku to dazzle and 11/4 Jules Kounde bet
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Switzerland next for lucky Lions
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 6/4 Mbappe on the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Portugal v Slovenia: Underdogs up for the fight
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 15/2 French assist and 5/2 stat tip on Monday