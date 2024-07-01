Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 15/2 French assist and 5/2 stat tip on Monday

Former Chelsea Premier League winner N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kanté ranks top among his French teammates for chances created (7)

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta stats for Monday's round of 16 matches at Euro 2024 and picks out two tips...

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Monday's tips here!

France v Belgium - 17:00

Chance France's surprise creator?

The Opta Stat:

"In the EURO 2024 group stages, N'Golo Kanté ranked top among his French teammates for chances created (7), tackles (7) and pressures applied (216), while he was joint top for interceptions (3) and linebreaking passes under pressure (15). He has also never ended on the losing side in a major tournament match for France (P18 W12 D6)."

Recommended Bet

Back N'Golo Kane to assist

SBK15/2

Portugal v Slovenia - 20:00

Portugal too short, so look to the props

The Opta Stat:

"Slovenia midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin made more high-intensity pressures (196) than any other player in the group stage at EURO 2024, while only Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili (161) made more specifically in the defensive half than Gnezda Cerin (148). Indeed, he has also managed a shot in each game so far, with only Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko managing more for Slovenia."

Recommended Bet

Back Adam Cerin to commit 2 or more fouls & have 1 or more shots

SBK5/2

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

France v Belgium: Dembele to help side move into quarters

  • Abigail Davies
Ousmane Dembele - France
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Jeremy Doku to dazzle and 11/4 Jules Kounde bet

  • Lewis Jones
Stats tips for Euro 2024 on Day 18
Euro 2024

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Switzerland next for lucky Lions

  • Mike Norman
Euro 2024 flags

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Jeremy Doku to dazzle and 11/4 Jules Kounde bet

  2. Football Betting Tips

    England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Switzerland next for lucky Lions

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 6/4 Mbappe on the Betfair Exchange

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Portugal v Slovenia: Underdogs up for the fight

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 15/2 French assist and 5/2 stat tip on Monday

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Bellingham and Kane rescue England, plus France v Belgium and Portugal v Slovenia previewed

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

England preview as Switzerland and Germany storm through

  • Mike Norman