Opta Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 20/1, 13/5 & 7/2 tips on day two

Ivan Perišić has been directly involved in 18 goals at major international tournaments for Croatia since his debut at EURO 2012 (10 goals, 8 assists).

Alex Boyes digs into the best Opta stats for day two at Euro 2024 to find the best bet and angle for each game on Saturday...

The Swiss usually bring the goals with them

Ivan Perisic - remember him?

7/2 4.50 Italian can lay it on a plate

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024 Hungary v Switzerland - 14:00 Saturday starts with a bang? The Opta Stat: "The last two matches between Hungary and Switzerland have produced 12 goals, with Hungary scoring four to Switzerland's eight. Both matches were qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. There was also 12 goals scored across Switzerland's last two World Cup matches (3-2 v Serbia & 1-6 v Portugal). The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Over 5.5 goals SBK 20/1 Spain v Croatia - 17:00 Ivan the Great The Opta Stat: "Ivan Perišić has been directly involved in 18 goals at major international tournaments for Croatia since his debut at EURO 2012 (10 goals, 8 assists). Over that time, the only European player to have been involved in more goals at the FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO is Cristiano Ronaldo (21: 17 goals + 4 assists).." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Ivan Perisic to score or assist SBK 13/5 Italy v Albania - 20:00 Boom Saka-laka The Opta Stat: "Nicolò Barella registered more assists than any other Italian player during UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying (3) and created seven more chances than any other member of the Squadra Azzura (15). Barella also assisted two goals during Italy's victorious EURO 2020 finals tournament." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Nicolo Barella to assist anytime SBK 7/2 Football... Only Bettor. Listen to Euro Daily Day 2 now Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day two!

Recommended bets

