Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 20/1, 13/5 & 7/2 tips on day two

Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic
Alex Boyes digs into the best Opta stats for day two at Euro 2024 to find the best bet and angle for each game on Saturday...

Hungary v Switzerland - 14:00

Saturday starts with a bang?

The Opta Stat:

"The last two matches between Hungary and Switzerland have produced 12 goals, with Hungary scoring four to Switzerland's eight. Both matches were qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. There was also 12 goals scored across Switzerland's last two World Cup matches (3-2 v Serbia & 1-6 v Portugal).

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Over 5.5 goals

SBK20/1

Spain v Croatia - 17:00

Ivan the Great

The Opta Stat:

"Ivan Perišić has been directly involved in 18 goals at major international tournaments for Croatia since his debut at EURO 2012 (10 goals, 8 assists). Over that time, the only European player to have been involved in more goals at the FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO is Cristiano Ronaldo (21: 17 goals + 4 assists).."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Ivan Perisic to score or assist

SBK13/5

Italy v Albania - 20:00

Boom Saka-laka

The Opta Stat:

"Nicolò Barella registered more assists than any other Italian player during UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying (3) and created seven more chances than any other member of the Squadra Azzura (15). Barella also assisted two goals during Italy's victorious EURO 2020 finals tournament."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Nicolo Barella to assist anytime

SBK7/2

