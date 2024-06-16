Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 16/5, 5/4 & 12/1 tips on day three
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day three of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Sunday...
Dumfries made his name at last tournament
Denmark have a history of goals
No Maguire, potential problem for England
Poland v Netherlands - 14:00
Dumfries the marauder
The Opta Stat:
"Only Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (7) assisted more goals in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying than the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries (5), with the Dutchman averaging an assist every 101 minutes."
The Betfair Bet:
Slovenia v Denmark - 17:00
Slovenia will play their part
The Opta Stat:
"Denmark's 33 matches at the UEFA EURO have produced on average 2.79 goals (42 for, 50 against), that's the highest ratio amongst the 12 teams to have played more than 20 matches in the competition."
The Betfair Bet:
Serbia v England - 20:00
Three Lions may miss Maguire
The Opta Stat:
"33% of Serbia's goals in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying were headers (5 out of 15), the highest ratio amongst any team that have reached the finals in Germany. Indeed, Aleksandar Mitrovic has netted 40 goals in 40 matches for Al Hilal this season."
The Betfair Bet:
Listen to Football...Only Bettor - Euro 2024 Day Three
Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day three!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
