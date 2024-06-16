Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 16/5, 5/4 & 12/1 tips on day three

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
33% of Serbia’s goals in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying were headers (5 out of 15

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day three of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Sunday...

The two main men who can propel England to glory this summer are captain Harry Kane and wonderkid Jude Bellingham. They will be at the forefront for the Three Lions.

We know this, and so do the opposition, who will be looking to stop them both by any means necessary.

has been fouled 24 times in his last 20 England starts, and multiple times eight of his last 13 as he drops deep to pick up the ball and make things happen. His numbers heightened during the last major tournament too, winning nine fouls in just five games in Qatar.

Bellingham, meanwhile, averages 2.09 fouls won per 90 for England, and has been fouled 4+ times in each of his last three caps, and 20 times in just seven recent games.

Together, they have been fouled a combined 55 times in their last 15 England games!

Back Kane & Bellingham each to be fouled 1+ times (boosted from 1/21.50)

Poland v Netherlands - 14:00

Dumfries the marauder

"Only Portugal's Bruno Fernandes (7) assisted more goals in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying than the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries (5), with the Dutchman averaging an assist every 101 minutes."

Back Denzel Dumfries to assist anytime

Slovenia v Denmark - 17:00

Slovenia will play their part

"Denmark's 33 matches at the UEFA EURO have produced on average 2.79 goals (42 for, 50 against), that's the highest ratio amongst the 12 teams to have played more than 20 matches in the competition."

Back Over 2.5 goals

Serbia v England - 20:00

Three Lions may miss Maguire

"33% of Serbia's goals in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying were headers (5 out of 15), the highest ratio amongst any team that have reached the finals in Germany. Indeed, Aleksandar Mitrovic has netted 40 goals in 40 matches for Al Hilal this season."

Back Aleksandar Mitrovic to have 2 or more headed shots on target

