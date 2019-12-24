Opta Stats: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Crystal Palace won the reverse fixture against West Ham 2-1 back in October, having won just one of their previous 10 Premier League games against them (D4 L5). Palace are [2.4] to win.

West Ham have only lost both Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace in a season once before, in the 2013-14 campaign when the Eagles were newly promoted. The draw is [3.6].

The team scoring first hasn't won any of the last five Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and West Ham (D3 L2), with the Eagles coming from behind to win 2-1 in October. A West Ham half-time/Crystal Palace full-time double result is [32.0].

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, West Ham have won just one of their five Boxing Day games (D2 L2), winning 4-1 at Swansea in 2016. Crystal Palace are [1.72] in the Draw No Bet market.

Crystal Palace's home games have seen fewer goals scored than other Premier League sides this season, with just 15 scored at Selhurst Park this season (F7 A8). Indeed, since the start of last season, Selhurst Park (2.04) has seen fewer goals-per-game than any other ground to host a Premier League match (57 goals in 28 games). Under 2.5 goals is [1.93].

West Ham have won two of their last four Premier League games (L2), more than they had in their previous nine in the competition (W1 D3 L5). Their last four wins have all been while keeping a clean sheet, with the Hammers failing to win any of their last nine Premier League games in which they've conceded (D2 L7). West Ham are [3.25] to win.

Only bottom side Watford (10) have failed to score in more Premier League games this season than Crystal Palace (8). In Premier League history, of the 20 teams to have played 400+ games in the competition, only Sunderland (37.8%) have failed to score in a higher ratio of their matches than the Eagles (36.2% - 147/406). Under 1.5 goals is [3.8].

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has managed more Premier League games on Boxing Day without winning than any other current Premier League manager (5). However, all five of his games have finished in a draw, meaning only José Mourinho (7) has managed more games without defeat on that day in the competition. The draw half-time/full-time is [5.5].

Crystal Palace have led for the fewest minutes of any Premier League team this season (249), holding a lead in just two of their last 10 matches, winning both against Burnley and Bournemouth. The draw half-time/Crystal Palace full-time double result is [6.0].

Sébastien Haller has scored in just one of his last nine Premier League games for West Ham, though it was the winner at Southampton in their last game. Despite this, he's still the Hammers' top league scorer this season with five goals. Haller is [3.2] to score again.