Opta Stats: Crystal Palace v Southampton

Crystal Palace have lost four of their last six Premier League home games against Southampton (W2), including each of the last two without scoring. Southampton are [2.64] to win.

Since their return to the top-flight in 2012, Southampton have won more Premier League games against Crystal Palace than they have vs any other side (8). They are [1.86] in the Draw No Bet market.

After a run of three consecutive home league defeats, Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four at Selhurst Park (W2 D2), coming from behind to win (1) or draw (2) in each of the last three. The draw is [3.4].

Away from home, Southampton have won just one of their last 14 evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), beating Swansea 1-0 in May 2018 under Mark Hughes (D6 L7). A Crystal Palace win is [3.1].

Southampton are looking to win four consecutive away games for only the second time in Premier League history, last doing so in February 2015. The draw half-time/Southampton full-time double result is [6.6].

Crystal Palace's las four Premier League games have been draws - the last team to draw five in a row in the competition were West Ham in December 2015, while the last team to have five score draws consecutively were West Brom (May 2003-August 2004). The draw half-time/full-time is [5.1].

Southampton have won 61% of their Premier League points in away games this season (17/28), the highest such ratio in the division. A Southampton win and under 2.5 goals is [5.0].

All 48 Premier League goals in Crystal Palace's matches this season have been from inside the box (F22 A26) - the only side whose games haven't seen a goal scored from outside the area so far. Under 2.5 goals is [1.78].

Southampton striker Shane Long has scored in 50 Premier League games, one of only 81 players to do so. Among those 81, Long has lost the highest percentage of the games he's scored in (34% - 17 out of 50). Long is [4.5] to score.

Cenk Tosun scored on his first Premier League start for Crystal Palace against Manchester City; the only player to score in his first two starts in the competition for the Eagles was Bakary Sako in August 2015. Tosun is [3.8] to find the net.