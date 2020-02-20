Opta Stats: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Crystal Palace have registered just three wins in 17 Premier League games against Newcastle United (D5 L9), failing to score in nine of those games. A Newcastle win is [4.6].

Since winning five consecutive away league games against Crystal Palace between 1994 and 2013, Newcastle have won none of their last four visits (D3 L1). The draw is [3.4].

Since Crystal Palace's fifth goal in their 5-1 win over Newcastle in November 2015, none of the last 92 shots in open play in Premier League meetings between the teams has been scored - all six goals in games since then have come via set pieces. Under 2.5 goals is [1.59].

Newcastle have won two away Premier League games in London this season, beating Spurs and West Ham - they last won three in a season back in 2013-14, with their wins that season coming against Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace. The Magpies are [3.3] in the Draw No Bet market.

Crystal Palace are the only side who haven't scored more than twice in a Premier League match this season. There have been seven occasions of a side going all season without scoring more than twice in a game in the competition, with all of those sides being relegated. Under 1.5 goals is [2.74].

Crystal Palace are without a clean sheet in 10 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. The Eagles are also on the current longest run without a win in the competition, failing to secure victory in their last seven (D4 L3). Both teams to score is [2.26].

Newcastle have conceded more away goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (28). Over 2.5 goals is [2.64].

Newcastle are without a goal in their last two Premier League games, last going three without netting in January 2016. The Magpies also conceded more goals in their last game (0-4 vs Arsenal) than they had in their previous four Premier League games combined (3). Crystal Palace are [2.8] to win to nil.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke netted his first goal in 18 Premier League appearances last time out against Everton - the Belgian hasn't scored in consecutive league games since April 2017. Benteke is [3.5] to score.

Despite playing just 15 of Newcastle's 26 Premier League games this season, Jonjo Shelvey has scored more goals (5) and created more chances (27) than any other player at the club this season. Shelvey is [7.0] to find the net.