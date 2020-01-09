Opta Stats: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W1 D2) - they've never gone four consecutive league games without defeat against the Gunners. The draw is [4.0].

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 14 away league games against Crystal Palace (W7 D6), going down 0-3 in April 2017. An Arsenal win is [1.9].

Both Crystal Palace and Arsenal have scored at least twice in each of the last three Premier League meetings between the sides - no fixture in the competition has seen both sides score 2+ goals in four consecutive games. Both teams to score is [1.73].

Crystal Palace have won four of their last nine Premier League London derbies (D2 L3), as many as they had in their previous 28 in the competition (W4 D5 L19). A Crystal Palace win is [4.4].

Arsenal are looking to record consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since winning their final game of 2018-19 and their opening two matches of this campaign. The draw half-time/Arsenal full-time double result is [5.2].

Crystal Palace are the only side yet to score more than twice in a single Premier League match this season. Indeed, the Eagles' Premier League games have seen fewer goals than other side's matches this season (42), while Selhurst Park is the lowest scoring ground in the top-flight this term (18). Under 2.5 goals is [2.14].

Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew scored for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture against Arsenal. The last time an Eagles player scored home and away against the Gunners in the same league season was John Craven in 1971-72. With Milivojevic likely to be suspended, Ayew is [3.8] to score.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is averaging a goal or assist every 88 minutes in Premier League London derbies (10 goals, 4 assists) and has scored against all five London teams he's faced, with two goals coming against Crystal Palace. Aubameyang is [2.0] to find the net.

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham has been involved in two goals in just 60 minutes of Premier League football this season (1 goal, 1 assist), scoring his first goal since November 2016 in the Eagles' 1-1 draw with Norwich. Wickham is [4.4] to score.