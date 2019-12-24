Opta Stats: Chelsea v Southampton

Chelsea have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Southampton (D1), since a 1-3 home loss in October 2015. He is [1.38] to win.

Southampton and Chelsea drew 0-0 in this exact fixture last season - Saints have never kept consecutive away clean sheets against the Blues in the top-flight. Another 0-0 draw is [27.0].

Chelsea are currently unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League Boxing Day games (W9 D5), the longest such run without defeat in the competition's history. The draw is [5.8].

This is Southampton's 17th Premier League Boxing Day game (W4 D6 L6). Southampton are [3.6] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Chelsea have lost two of their last three Premier League home games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 28 at Stamford Bridge in the competition (W16 D10 L2). Indeed, in all competitions the Blues have lost five home games this season - only once in the 21st century have they lost more at Stamford Bridge (6 in 2015-16). A Southampton win is [9.6].

Southampton have scored in each of their last eight Premier League away games, their longest such streak in the competition since a run of 11 between December 2013-April 2014. Indeed, only Man City (20) and Liverpool (12) are on longer current runs of scoring in consecutive away games in the competition than Saints. Both teams to score is [1.78].

Southampton's last 16 Premier League goals have been scored by English players - excluding own goals, it's the longest such run in the competition since Queens Park Rangers between March 1996-September 2011 (17). James Ward-Prowse is [6.0] to find the net.

Danny Ings scored Southampton's goal in their 1-4 defeat in the reverse fixture against Chelsea. In the Premier League era, only Rickie Lambert (2012-13) and Kevin Davies (1997-98) have scored in both games against the Blues in a single season for the club. Ings is [3.5] to score.

Chelsea's Willian has netted four goals in 17 Premier League appearances, one more than he netted in 32 games last term. Willian, who scored twice last time out vs Spurs, hasn't found the net in consecutive PL games since October 2015. The Brazilian is [4.5] to get among the goals again.