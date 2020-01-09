Opta Stats: Chelsea v Burnley

Chelsea are looking to complete the league double over Burnley for the first time since 2009-10, following their 4-2 victory at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture. They are [1.32] to win.

Burnley have won just one of their 11 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D3 L7). However, five of the six points the Clarets have won against the Blues in the competition have been at Stamford Bridge (W1 D2 L2). The draw is [6.0].

Chelsea haven't lost three consecutive home Premier League games since November 1993 under Glenn Hoddle. A Burnley win is [12.5].

Burnley are currently on a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats - the ninth time since the start of last season they have endured such a run. Chelsea are [1.92] to win half-time/full-time.

Since scoring twice in the first half of their 3-0 win over West Ham in November, Burnley haven't scored a single first-half goal in the Premier League in nine matches. Only Crystal Palace (4) have scored fewer first-half goals than the Clarets so far this season (7). The 0-0 half-time score is [3.5].

Chelsea have conceded 28% of their Premier League goals in the final 10 minutes of games this season (8/29), the highest percentage of any team. The Chelsea half-time/draw full-time double result is [26.0].

Burnley have collected just one point in 10 Premier League games this season against teams currently in the top-half of the division (W0 D1 L9), drawing 1-1 with Wolves back in August. A Chelsea win and both teams to score is [3.2].

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic scored a hat-trick against Burnley in the reverse fixture; he scored three goals from five shots against the Clarets, compared to two goals from 35 shots against all other teams. Pulisic is [2.8] to find the net.

Ashley Westwood has provided 12 Premier League assists since the start of last season for Burnley, three more than any other Clarets player. Westwood has assisted each of their last three league goals. Both teams to score is [2.16].

Since the start of last season, no Premier League player has started more open play sequences ending in a goal than Chelsea's Jorginho (11, level with João Moutinho). Over 2.5 goals is [1.7].