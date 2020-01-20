Opta Stats: Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea are looking to complete the Premier League double against Arsenal for the fifth time (2005-06, 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2015-16). Only Liverpool (5) and Man Utd (5) have done this against the Gunners on as many as five occasions. A Chelsea win is [1.82].

Arsenal are winless in their last seven Premier League away games against Chelsea (D1L6) since winning 5-3 in October 2011. The draw half-time/Chelsea full-time double result is [5.4].

This will be the ninth time Chelsea and Arsenal have met in a Premier League match kicking off at 7pm or later - six of the previous eight have been drawn, with Chelsea winning 1-0 in March 1993 and Arsenal winning 3-1 in December 2010. The draw is [4.0].

In all competitions, Chelsea have lost six home games this season - they last lost more at Stamford Bridge in a single campaign back in 1994-95 (7). An Arsenal win is [4.8].

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five on the road (W1 D4). They are [2.2] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Chelsea have already lost as many Premier League games this season as they did during the entirety of last season under Maurizio Sarri (eight defeats). Arsenal are [3.6] in the Draw No Bet market.

Arsenal have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with more than half of these coming since Mikel Arteta was appointed manager in December (7). The Arsenal half-time/draw full-time result is [19.0].

In all competitions, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has scored nine goals in 10 starts for the club. Martinelli is looking to become the first 18-year-old to score in consecutive Premier League matches for the Gunners since Nicolas Anelka in January 1998. Martinelli is [4.4] to score.

Frank Lampard is looking to become the first English Chelsea manager to do the league double against Arsenal since Dave Sexton in 1969-70. A Chelsea win and both teams to score is [3.5].