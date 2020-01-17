Opta Stats: Burnley v Leicester
Two teams at opposite ends of the table meet when Burnley take on Leicester. Opta presents the vital statistics.
"Burnley manager Sean Dyche has lost all four of his managerial meetings with Brendan Rodgers – the only manager he has faced more while losing each match is Arsène Wenger (seven defeats in seven games)."
Burnley have only won two of their nine Premier League games against Leicester City (D2 L5). A Leicester win is [1.92].
Leicester are looking to record a league double over Burnley for the first time since the 2012-13 season in the Championship; the Foxes haven't won three consecutive league games against the Clarets since September 1906. They are [1.42] in the Draw No Bet market.
Burnley are on the longest current run of Premier League games without a draw, with the Clarets winning five and losing 10 of their last 15 matches. At Turf Moor, Burnley have gone 18 league games without a draw (W8 L10). A Burnley win is [4.4].
Leicester have won seven away Premier League matches this season - they've only won more in two top-flight campaigns; nine in 1965/66 and 11 in 2015/16. The draw half-time/Leicester full-time double result is [4.8].
Leicester have lost three of their last five Premier League matches (W2), as many as they had in their previous 21 in the competition (W13 D5 L3). Burnley are [3.25] Draw No Bet.
Burnley have had just 72 open play sequences of 10+ passes in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side. Of these, just 10 have resulted in either a shot or a touch in the opposition box, also a league-low figure. Under 2.5 goals is [2.06].
Burnley have now gone 10 Premier League games without scoring a first-half goal, since beating West Ham 3-0 in November. The last team to have a longer run of games without netting in the opening 45 minutes were Burnley themselves in May 2015 (12 games). You can find odds of [3.0] for the score to be 0-0 at half-time.
Excluding own goals, only Liverpool (16) have had more different goalscorers in the Premier League than Leicester this season (14). Indeed, only in 2016-17 (16) have the Foxes ever had more different scorers in the competition than they do this term. Over 2.5 goals is [1.86].
Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (27) has created more chances from set plays than Leicester's James Maddison this season (25). Over 3.5 goals is [3.2].
Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L
Staked: 502.00 pts
Returned: 496.91 pts
P/L: -5.09 pts