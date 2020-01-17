Opta Stats: Burnley v Leicester

Burnley have only won two of their nine Premier League games against Leicester City (D2 L5). A Leicester win is [1.92].

Leicester are looking to record a league double over Burnley for the first time since the 2012-13 season in the Championship; the Foxes haven't won three consecutive league games against the Clarets since September 1906. They are [1.42] in the Draw No Bet market.

Burnley are on the longest current run of Premier League games without a draw, with the Clarets winning five and losing 10 of their last 15 matches. At Turf Moor, Burnley have gone 18 league games without a draw (W8 L10). A Burnley win is [4.4].

Leicester have won seven away Premier League matches this season - they've only won more in two top-flight campaigns; nine in 1965/66 and 11 in 2015/16. The draw half-time/Leicester full-time double result is [4.8].

Leicester have lost three of their last five Premier League matches (W2), as many as they had in their previous 21 in the competition (W13 D5 L3). Burnley are [3.25] Draw No Bet.

Burnley have had just 72 open play sequences of 10+ passes in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side. Of these, just 10 have resulted in either a shot or a touch in the opposition box, also a league-low figure. Under 2.5 goals is [2.06].

Burnley have now gone 10 Premier League games without scoring a first-half goal, since beating West Ham 3-0 in November. The last team to have a longer run of games without netting in the opening 45 minutes were Burnley themselves in May 2015 (12 games). You can find odds of [3.0] for the score to be 0-0 at half-time.

Excluding own goals, only Liverpool (16) have had more different goalscorers in the Premier League than Leicester this season (14). Indeed, only in 2016-17 (16) have the Foxes ever had more different scorers in the competition than they do this term. Over 2.5 goals is [1.86].

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has lost all four of his managerial meetings with Brendan Rodgers - the only manager he has faced more while losing each match is Arsène Wenger (seven defeats in seven games). Leicester are [3.5] to win to nil.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (27) has created more chances from set plays than Leicester's James Maddison this season (25). Over 3.5 goals is [3.2].