Opta Stats: Burnley v Aston Villa

Burnley have lost just one of their last 11 league meetings with Aston Villa (W5 D5), losing 2-5 at Villa Park in February 2010. The draw is [3.9].

Aston Villa haven't won any of their last 14 away games against Burnley in all competitions (D6 L8) since a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup in March 1959. A Burnley win is [1.88].

This is Burnley's third Premier League game on New Year's Day, with the Clarets drawing 3-3 with Newcastle in 2015 and losing 1-2 against Liverpool in 2018. An Aston Villa victory is [4.6].

Aston Villa haven't lost any of their last nine league games on New Year's Day (W5 D4), since a 0-1 loss at Chelsea in 2001. They are [3.4] in the Draw No Bet market.

Burnley have drawn only one of their last 25 home Premier League games (W11 L13), with none of their last 17 games at Turf Moor ending level. The draw half-time/Burnley full-time double result is [5.0].

Aston Villa have picked up just seven points from their last 28 away Premier League matches (W1 D4 L23), with five different managers overseeing matches in that time (Sherwood, MacDonald, Garde, Black and Smith). Burnley are [3.2] to win to nil.

Burnley have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (W9 D8), a 2-4 defeat at Fulham in August 2018. They are [3.0] to win half-time/full-time.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has won just four points in his first 10 away Premier League matches (W1 D1 L8) - the last manager to win fewer in his first 10 away games was Rémi Garde, who also did so with Aston Villa in March 2016 (three points). A Burnley win and under 2.5 goals is [4.3].

Only Arsenal (7) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than Burnley (6), with Aston Villa conceding the most goals from such situations so far this term (8). Both teams to score is [1.8].

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other English midfielder this season (5 goals, 5 assists). Grealish is [5.0] to score.