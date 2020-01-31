To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Opta Stats: Burnley v Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Will Mikel Arteta inspire his Arsenal side when they travel to Burnley?
Join today
View market

Arsenal face a tough challenge when they face an improving Burnley side. Opta presents the vital statistics.

"Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals in four Premier League appearances against Burnley, averaging a goal every 51 minutes; among players with 300 or more minutes against an opponent, only Luis Suárez against Norwich (one goal every 45 minutes) averages a better minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history."

Aubameyang is [2.2] to score.

Burnley have lost their last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions, a run stretching back to March 2010. Arsenal are [2.06] to win.

Arsenal have won their last 10 league games against Burnley - they last won 11 in a row against an opponent between 1994 and 2004 against Man City. They are [1.51] in the Draw No Bet market.

Burnley haven't led for a single minute in 11 Premier League games against Arsenal. The only team to have played more games against an opponent without ever leading is Portsmouth against Chelsea (14 games). Arsenal are [3.4] to win half-time/full-time.

None of Burnley's last 17 Premier League games have ended level, with the Clarets winning seven and losing 10. Burnley have won two in a row on three separate occasions in that run (including a current run), but haven't won three in a row in the competition since April 2019. The Clarets are [3.95] to win.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W1D5), drawing each of the last four in a row. They've not drawn five consecutive away league games since August 1948. Another draw is [3.8].

Burnley manager Sean Dyche's record of losing all nine of his Premier League games against Arsenal is the joint-worst 100% losing record against an opponent in the history of the competition, along with Eddie Howe against Manchester City and Gary Megson against Liverpool. The draw half-time/Arsenal full-time double result is [5.5].

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals in four Premier League appearances against Burnley, averaging a goal every 51 minutes; among players with 300 or more minutes against an opponent, only Luis Suárez against Norwich (one goal every 45 minutes) averages a better minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history. Aubameyang is [2.2] to score.

Burnley's Chris Wood has scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League games this season - in no campaign has he scored more in the competition (also 10 in 2018-19 and 2017-18). It's the sixth occasion of a Burnley player reaching double figures in a season in the competition, with Wood responsible for three of those. Wood is [2.9] to find the net.

18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli is the Gunners' second highest scorer in all competitions this term (10). Martinelli is [2.8] to score again.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is looking to become only the fourth player aged under-19 to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances, after Danny Cadamarteri (October 1997, Everton), Michael Owen (December 1997 and May 1998, Liverpool) and Francis Jeffers (May 1999, Everton). Martinelli is [6.2] to score the first goal.

Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L

Staked: 502.00 pts
Returned: 496.91 pts
P/L: -5.09 pts

English Premier League: Burnley v Arsenal (To Score)

Sunday 2 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chris Wood
Jay Rodriguez
Matej Vydra
Jeff Hendrick
J.B. Gudmundsson
Dwight McNeil
Robert Brady
Aaron Lennon
Mace Goodridge
Ashley Westwood
Jack Cork
James Tarkowski
Ben Gibson
Ali Koiki
James Dunne
Kevin Long
Ben Mee
Phil Bardsley
Erik Pieters
Charlie Taylor
Matthew Lowton
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Gabriel Martinelli
Alexandre Lacazette
Eddie Nketiah
Nicolas Pepe
Dani Ceballos
Mesut Ozil
Joe Willock
David Luiz
Granit Xhaka
Sokratis
Lucas Torreira
Shkodran Mustafi
Bukayo Saka
Matteo Guendouzi
Hector Bellerin
Rob Holding
Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Dan Fitch,

More Opta

Read past articles