Opta Stats: Burnley v Arsenal

Burnley have lost their last 11 matches against Arsenal in all competitions, a run stretching back to March 2010. Arsenal are [2.06] to win.

Arsenal have won their last 10 league games against Burnley - they last won 11 in a row against an opponent between 1994 and 2004 against Man City. They are [1.51] in the Draw No Bet market.

Burnley haven't led for a single minute in 11 Premier League games against Arsenal. The only team to have played more games against an opponent without ever leading is Portsmouth against Chelsea (14 games). Arsenal are [3.4] to win half-time/full-time.

None of Burnley's last 17 Premier League games have ended level, with the Clarets winning seven and losing 10. Burnley have won two in a row on three separate occasions in that run (including a current run), but haven't won three in a row in the competition since April 2019. The Clarets are [3.95] to win.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W1D5), drawing each of the last four in a row. They've not drawn five consecutive away league games since August 1948. Another draw is [3.8].

Burnley manager Sean Dyche's record of losing all nine of his Premier League games against Arsenal is the joint-worst 100% losing record against an opponent in the history of the competition, along with Eddie Howe against Manchester City and Gary Megson against Liverpool. The draw half-time/Arsenal full-time double result is [5.5].

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals in four Premier League appearances against Burnley, averaging a goal every 51 minutes; among players with 300 or more minutes against an opponent, only Luis Suárez against Norwich (one goal every 45 minutes) averages a better minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League history. Aubameyang is [2.2] to score.

Burnley's Chris Wood has scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League games this season - in no campaign has he scored more in the competition (also 10 in 2018-19 and 2017-18). It's the sixth occasion of a Burnley player reaching double figures in a season in the competition, with Wood responsible for three of those. Wood is [2.9] to find the net.

18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli is the Gunners' second highest scorer in all competitions this term (10). Martinelli is [2.8] to score again.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is looking to become only the fourth player aged under-19 to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances, after Danny Cadamarteri (October 1997, Everton), Michael Owen (December 1997 and May 1998, Liverpool) and Francis Jeffers (May 1999, Everton). Martinelli is [6.2] to score the first goal.