Opta Stats: Burnley v Manchester United

Since winning their first ever Premier League meeting with Man Utd in August 2009, Burnley are winless in their subsequent nine against them in the competition (D4 L5). A Manchester United win is [1.87].

Manchester United have conceded just one goal in their five Premier League away games against Burnley, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four and winning the last three. They are [3.2] to win to nil.

Burnley haven't lost their last league game in a calendar year since 2012 (0-1 vs Leicester in the Championship), winning three and drawing three since. The draw is [3.9].

Manchester United haven't lost their last league game in a calendar year since 2011 (2-3 vs Blackburn Rovers), winning four and drawing three since. They are [1.38] in the Draw No Bet market.

None of Burnley's last 16 Premier League home games have finished level, with the Clarets winning eight and losing eight at Turf Moor. No other side is a longer run without a draw at home in the competition. A Burnley win is [4.7].

Manchester United have won just two of their last 13 Premier League away games (D4 L7). They've failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 on the road, while failing to score in four of their last seven away from Old Trafford in the top-flight. Burnley are [2.12] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Burnley have mustered just one shot on target over their last two Premier League games, Jay Rodriguez's goal against Bournemouth. The Clarets have failed to have a single attempt on target in two different Premier League games this season - only Newcastle (3) have done so in more. Under 2.5 goals is [1.86].

No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (2). The Red Devils have conceded at least once in each of their last 14 games, the longest current run in the top-flight. Both teams to score is [1.96].

Among teenagers in the top five European leagues, only Jadon Sancho (12) has scored more goals in all competitions this season than Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (8). Greenwood is [3.0] to score.

Marcus Rashford is enjoying his best ever goalscoring season in the Premier League for Manchester United, with 11 from his 19 appearances. Meanwhile, only Mohamed Salah has scored more winning goals in the Premier League this term than Rashford (4). Rashford is [2.38] to find the net.