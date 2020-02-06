Opta Stats: Brighton v Watford

Brighton are looking to secure their first league double over Watford since 1990-91, when the sides were playing in the second tier. They are [2.2] to win.

Watford have lost just one of their last seven away league games against Brighton (W3 D3). A Watford win is [3.8].

Brighton won the reverse fixture against Watford 3-0 on the opening weekend of the season, scoring more goals in that victory as they had in their previous seven league meetings with the Hornets combined (2). Over 2.5 goals is [2.02].

Brighton have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games (D5 L4), a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in December. The draw is [3.5].

Watford have lost their last two Premier League games, conceding five goals in these matches; this following a run where they'd lost just one of eight league games (W4 D3), across which they'd shipped just four goals. A Brighton win and over 2.5 goals is [3.4].

Brighton have conceded three goals in each of their last two Premier League games, losing at Bournemouth before drawing with West Ham. They'd only conceded 3+ goals in two of their first 23 games under Graham Potter this season. Both teams to score is [1.8].

Watford have lost 15 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, including six across their last two matches. Only in 2017-18 (21) have they lost more in a single campaign in the competition. The Watford half-time/draw full-time double result is [18.0].

Watford have become the seventh team to lose consecutive Premier League games thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute, and the first since Swansea in September 2017. No side has ever lost three consecutive games in such a fashion in the competition. You can back the draw half-time/Brighton full-time double at [5.4].

Glenn Murray netted his first league goal of the season in Brighton's 3-3 draw with West Ham last time out - at 36y 129d, he's the oldest player to score in the Premier League this season. Murray is [2.8] to score.

Since Nigel Pearson's first game in charge of Watford, only Mohamed Salah and Sergio Agüero (7 each) have scored more Premier League goals than Troy Deeney (5). Indeed, in the same timeframe, the Watford skipper has been involved in more top-flight goals than any other English player in the competition (6 - 5 goals, 1 assist). Deeney is [3.3] to find the net.