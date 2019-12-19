Opta Stats: Brighton v Sheffield United

This is the first ever top-flight meeting between Brighton and Sheffield United, and the first meeting of any kind since a 3-1 win for the Blades in the Championship in January 2006. Sheffield United are [3.7] to win.

All 24 previous league meetings between Brighton and Sheffield United have been in the second tier. The Yorkshire outfit are unbeaten in their last four visits to Brighton (W2 D2). The draw is [3.4].

Brighton have gone three Premier League games without defeat (W1 D2), last enjoying a longer unbeaten run in the competition in March 2018 (five games). A Brighton win is [2.28].

Sheffield United are looking to record three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since a run of four between May and August 1993 under Dave Bassett. Sheffield United are [2.58] in the Draw No Bet market.

Sheffield United have already gained more away points this season (12) than they did in the whole of their previous campaign in the top-flight (11 in 2006-07). They are [1.74] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

Sheffield United are looking to become only the second newly-promoted team in the history of the English top-flight to remain unbeaten in their first nine away matches of a season, with Burnley in 1947-48 the only other instance. The draw half-time/full-time is [5.0].

Only Watford (55), Crystal Palace (55) and Newcastle (59) - the three lowest scorers in the Premier League this season - have had fewer shots on target than Sheffield United this season (60). However, only three of the current top four (Liverpool 47, Leicester 48 and Chelsea 55) have faced fewer shots on target than the Blades (58). Under 2.5 goals us [1.78].

Neal Maupay has scored seven of Brighton's 21 Premier League goals this season - no other player has more than two for the Seagulls. He could become the first player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches for the south coast side. Maupay is [2.8] to score.

Of the nine English goalkeepers to play more than once in the Premier League this season, Sheffield United's Dean Henderson has the best minutes-per-goal conceded ratio in the competition (one every 111 minutes). Under 1.5 goals is [3.4].