Opta Stats: Brighton v Chelsea

Brighton's only victory in any competition against Chelsea came in the FA Cup in January 1933 (2-1) - since then they've drawn one and lost 11 of their 12 meetings. A Chelsea win is [2.0].

Chelsea have won all nine of their league meetings with Brighton - the best such 100% record in English football league history. They are [3.3] to win half-time/full-time.

Brighton have only lost their first league game of a calendar year in one of the last 10 years (W6 D3), going down 0-1 at home to Wolves on New Year's Day in 2016. They are [4.1] to win.

This is Chelsea's first Premier League game on New Year's Day since 2015, when they lost 3-5 at Tottenham under José Mourinho. Indeed, the Blues have only won their first league game of a calendar year once in the last five years (D2 L2 - 3-0 vs Crystal Palace in 2016). The draw is [3.8].

Brighton have won just one of their 17 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top four of the table (D2 L14), losing each of their last 11 in a row since beating Man Utd 1-0 in May 2018. A Chelsea win and both teams to score is [3.6].

Chelsea have won seven of their last nine away Premier League games (L2) - only Liverpool (25) have more away points than the Blues this season (21). The draw half-time/Chelsea full-time double result is [5.4].

Brighton have never won a Premier League match in January in eight attempts (D3 L5) - there are only two instances of teams playing more in a month without winning; Brighton themselves in April (10) and Hull City in May (16). A Chelsea win and over 2.5 goals is [2.88].

Brighton midfielder Aaron Mooy scored his first Premier League goal since April in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth, ending a run of 17 games and 17 shots without a goal; the Australian also created five chances in the match, more than any other player. Mooy is [7.0] to score.

Tammy Abraham's 12 Premier League goals have been worth 12 points to Chelsea so far this season - no other players goals have been more valuable to their side (level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mané). Abraham is [2.2] to find the net.