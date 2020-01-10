Opta Stats: Bournemouth v Watford

Seven of the nine Premier League meetings between Bournemouth and Watford have finished level (78%), the highest ratio of any fixture to be played more than twice in the competition. The draw is [3.5].

Watford have played more away Premier League games without defeat against Bournemouth than they have vs any other side in the competition (W1 D3). They are [2.02] in the Draw No Bet market.

Bournemouth have lost 75% of their Premier League games played on Sundays (18/24) - the highest loss rate for any team on a single day of the week in the competition (minimum 20 played). Watford are [2.86] to win.

This will be Watford's 500th top-flight match, becoming the 43rd team to reach the total and first since Crystal Palace in October 2004. The Hornets have lost 227 of their 499 so far, with only Stoke (242) and Fulham (231) losing more in their first 500 games. A Bournemouth win is [2.74].

Bournemouth will start a Premier League match in the relegation zone for the first time since December 30th 2017 (18th), when they beat Everton 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. A Bournemouth win and both teams to score is [5.0].

Since beating Manchester United on November 2nd, Bournemouth have collected fewer points than any other Premier League team, taking just four points from 10 matches (W1 D1 L8). Watford are [5.0] to win half-time/full-time.

Watford have won 10 points from five Premier League matches under Nigel Pearson (W3 D1 L1) - only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more in the Premier League since he was appointed as Hornets' boss (12). They are [1.56] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

In the Premier League this season, Bournemouth have attempted the fewest shots in open play (128) and are the only team to have not reached double figures for open play goals (9). Under 2.5 goals is [1.97].

Watford have received a red card in their last two Premier League games - the last team to receive a red card in three games in a row in the competition were the Hornets themselves back in December 2017. The odds of there being a sending off in the match are [4.3].

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has won 32 points from his last 14 Premier League games with Leicester and the Hornets combined (W10 D2 L2) - among all current managers in the competition, only Jürgen Klopp (40) has won more points from their last 14 games coming into the weekend's games. Pearson's side are [5.1] to win to nil.