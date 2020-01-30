Opta Stats: Bournemouth v Aston Villa

This will be Bournemouth's first home Premier League game against Aston Villa since their first ever top-flight match in August 2015, losing 0-1 with Rudy Gestede scoring the winner. An Aston Villa win is [3.7].

Aston Villa have lost their last two Premier League games against Bournemouth, losing 1-2 in April 2016 and August 2019. A Bournemouth win is [2.16].

The away team has won the first three Premier League meetings between Bournemouth and Aston Villa - the last time this happened in the first four top-flight meetings in a fixture was between West Ham and Wigan in April 2007. You can back Villa at [2.66] in the Draw No Bet market.

Aston Villa have won none of their last 15 away Premier League games in February (D5 L10) since a 2-0 win over Blackburn in February 2009; the run spans six different managers (O'Neill, Houllier, McLeish, Lambert, Sherwood and Garde). The draw is [3.7].

Bournemouth's 3-1 win over Brighton in their last Premier League match saw the Cherries score more goals than in their previous nine games combined (2). Both teams to score is [1.66].

Aston Villa have won four points from their last two away Premier League games (W1D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 on the road in the top-flight (W1 D1 L15). They've not avoided defeat in three consecutive away Premier League games since December 2014. You can back them at [1.84] in the Double Chance market.

Aston Villa are the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season, with their last shutout on the road in the competition coming in January 2016 (0-0 at West Brom). Over 2.5 goals is [1.8].

Aston Villa are the only side yet to score a headed goal in the Premier League this season, despite having had the seventh most headed shots (49). No team has ever gone a whole Premier League season without scoring a header, while the Villans averaged almost 10 headed goals per season in the competition previously (232 headed goals in 24 seasons). Under 2.5 goals is [2.2].

57% of Bournemouth's Premier League goals this season have been scored by either Harry Wilson (7) or Callum Wilson (6). Callum Wilson is [2.6] to score, with Harry Wilson at [3.1].

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has been involved in three goals in his last four Premier League matches (1 goal, 2 assists), more than he had in his first 18 in the competition (2 goals). Luiz is [10.0] to find the net.