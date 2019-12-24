Opta Stats: Bournemouth v Arsenal

Bournemouth have won just one of their 10 meetings in all competitions with Arsenal (D1 L8). An Arsenal win is [2.08].

Arsenal have won seven of their nine Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L1), never failing to score against the Cherries. Over 2.5 goals is [2.8].

Bournemouth are winless in all four of their Premier League Boxing Day games (D2 L2), with all of these matches coming against London sides. They've drawn both such games at home (0-0 with Crystal Palace, 3-3 with West Ham). The draw is [4.0].

Of current Premier League sides, only Man Utd (80%) have a higher win percentage on Boxing Day in the competition than Arsenal (62% - won 13/21). Arsenal are [1.56] in the Draw No Bet market.

Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven Premier League games, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Chelsea in that run. At home, the Cherries are looking to avoid losing four consecutive league games for the first time since September 2011. Arsenal are [3.4] to win half-time/full-time.

Arsenal drew 0-0 at Everton in their last away league game - they've not kept back-to-back clean sheets on the road in the Premier League since February 2016, the second game of which was a 2-0 win at Bournemouth and followed a goalless draw. Under 2.5 goals is [2.56].

Arsenal will be starting a top-flight Boxing Day game in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1983-84 (12th), when they won 4-2 against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane. An Arsenal win and both teams to score is [3.4].

Bournemouth have had just two shots on target in their last 273 minutes of Premier League football and have failed to land a single shot on target in two of their last three matches. Under 1.5 goals is [5.5].

Arsenal's Mesut Özil has been directly involved in five goals in his five Premier League appearances against Bournemouth (3 goals, 2 assists). Against no side has the German scored more Premier League goals than he has against the Cherries. Ozil is [5.0] to score.