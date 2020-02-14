Opta Stats: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Aston Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League home games against Spurs (D2 L6), losing each of the last four in a row. They last beat Spurs at Villa Park in January 2008 (2-1). A Tottenham win is [1.94].

In all competitions, Spurs have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with Aston Villa, losing the other 0-1 at White Hart Lane in April 2015. Tottenham are [3.2] to win half-time/full-time.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League away games against promoted sides (W18 D4) since a 0-1 loss at QPR in April 2012. The draw half-time/Spurs full-time double result is [5.6].

Aston Villa's seven Premier League victories this season have come on six different days of the week, with Sunday the only day the Villans have yet to win on in 2019-20. Victory here will see Aston Villa become just the second team in English top-flight history to win a league game on all seven days of the week within the same season, after Spurs in 1986-87. A Villa win is [4.2].

Tottenham are looking to secure three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since a run of four in January/February 2019. A Spurs win and both teams to score is [3.6].

Aston Villa have faced more shots than any other Premier League side this season (441). Their record of 17.6 shots faced per game is their highest in a single campaign in the competition since we have this data available (2003-04). Over 2.5 goals is [1.76].

Tottenham have had fewer shots on target (110) than they have faced (125) in the Premier League this season - the last time they faced more than they had in a single season in the competition was in 2003-04 (194-179). Under 2.5 goals is [2.26].

Of away grounds he's visited at least five times in the Premier League, only at St James' Park (0/7) has Spurs boss José Mourinho won fewer games than he has at Villa Park (1/6). The draw is [4.0].

Jack Grealish has created 63 chances for his teammates in the Premier League this season, more than double that of any other Aston Villa player. He's also the first player to register 50+ shots and 50+ chances created in a single top-flight campaign for the Villans since Christian Benteke in 2012-13. Grealish is [4.3] to find the net.

In Spurs' 2-0 win against Man City, Steven Bergwijn became the 250th player to score on his Premier League debut, and the 13th Dutchman - no Dutch player has ever scored in both of their first two appearances in the competition. Bergwijn is [3.9] to score.