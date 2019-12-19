Opta Stats: Aston Villa v Southampton

Aston Villa are winless in their last five Premier League meetings with Southampton (D3 L2), with this their first meeting since a 2-4 home defeat in April 2016. A Southampton win is [2.96].

Since they returned to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are unbeaten in their four top-flight away games against Aston Villa (W2 D2). Saints scored as many goals in their last such game at Villa Park as they had in their previous eight combined (4). The draw is [3.8].

Aston Villa are looking to avoid losing four consecutive league matches for the first time since a run of five in February 2017 in the Championship. Villa are [2.48] to bounce back with a win.

If Southampton fail to win, they'll be in the relegation zone at Christmas in the Premier League for the first time since 2004-05, when they suffered the drop at the end of the season. Southampton are [2.86] to go down.

Southampton haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League games - no side is currently on a longer run without one in the competition. Over 2.5 goals is [1.67].

Excluding penalties, Aston Villa have conceded a Premier League high 10 goals from set-piece situations this season. Meanwhile, six of Southampton's last eight goals in the competition have come from a set-piece. Both teams to score is [1.54].

Aston Villa have faced more shots than any other Premier League side this season (312), while they also have a higher expected goals against value than any other side (33.87). Their record of 18.4 shots faced per game is the most in a Premier League campaign since Reading in 2012-13 (18.6). Over 3.5 goals is [2.7].

Excluding own goals, 15 of Southampton's 18 Premier League goals this season have been netted by English players, the highest ratio in the division (83%). Indeed, each of their last 13 strikes have been netted by Englishmen. Nathan Redmond is [6.0] to score.

Of the 16 sides to have taken a penalty in the Premier League this season, Aston Villa are the only one yet to score from the spot, with Wesley missing against Norwich and Jack Grealish missing against Sheffield United last time out. The odds of there being a penalty in the match are [3.2].

Danny Ings is Southampton's top Premier League goalscorer this season with nine goals, and could become just the third player to reach double figures for the club before Christmas in a season in the competition (Matt Le Tissier 1994-95, James Beattie 2002-03). Ings is [2.3] to find the net.