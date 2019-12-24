Opta Stats: Aston Villa v Norwich

Aston Villa are looking to secure just their second Premier League double over Norwich (also 2013-14), following their 5-1 victory at Carrow Road in October. They are [2.2] to win.

After winning their first Premier League away game against Aston Villa in November 1992 (3-2), Norwich are winless in their last seven top-flight visits to Villa Park (D3 L4). However, they did win 2-1 at the ground in the Championship last season. A Norwich victory is [3.4].

Aston Villa are winless in their last nine Premier League Boxing Day games (D4 L5), netting just one goal in their last five. The draw is [3.9].

Norwich City have played more Premier League games on Boxing Day without a victory than any other side in the competition (6 - D1 L5). Aston Villa are [1.64] in the Draw No Bet market.

Aston Villa have conceded as many goals in their last two Premier League home games (7) as they had in their previous seven at Villa Park this season. Over 2.5 goals is [1.6].

After winning five consecutive Premier League games in which they scored the first goal, Norwich have dropped points on each of the last four occasions they've opened the scoring in the competition (D2 L2). The Norwich half-time/draw full-time double result is [17.0].

Aston Villa have won only once in their last nine Premier League matches (W1 D1 L7), losing each of the last four in a row. Norwich are [2.52] in the Draw No Bet market.

Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane has been directly involved in eight goals in his seven league games against Norwich (5 goals, 3 assists), more than he has against other side in English league football. Hourihane is [4.5] to score.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has scored three goals in his last five Premier League games - as many as he had in his opening 45 appearances in the competition. The midfielder has more goals (5) and the joint-most assists (4) of any Aston Villa player in the Premier League this season. Grealish is [3.2] to find the net.

Norwich's Todd Cantwell has seven goal involvements in 18 Premier League games this season (5 goals, 2 assists) - more than double the amount he registered in 24 Championship appearances last term (1 goal, 2 assists). Cantwell is [3.8] to add to his tally.