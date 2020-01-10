Opta Stats: Aston Villa v Manchester City

Aston Villa have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Manchester City, winning 3-2 in September 2013 and drawing 0-0 in November 2015. Manchester City are [1.17] to win.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Aston Villa, including each of the last three. Indeed, they've won their last two league games against the Villans by an aggregate score of 7-0. City are [2.2] to win to nil.

Aston Villa have picked up six points in their last three Premier League games (W2 D0 L1), two more than in their previous nine games in the competition (W1 D1 L7). They are [20.0] to win.

Aston Villa have won only three of their 49 Premier League matches against the reigning champions (D14 L32), losing each of their last 11 in a row. The draw is [9.6].

Under Pep Guardiola, Man City have lost three of their four Premier League away games in January, winning only against Huddersfield last year (3-0). Aston Villa are [17.5] in the Draw No Bet market.

Manchester City have been trailing for five hours and seven minutes in the Premier League this season - 22 minutes more than they had in their previous two campaigns combined (four hours, 45 minutes). Aston Villa are [11.0] to be winning at half-time.

Manchester City have conceded 14 goals in their 10 away league games this season, three more than they did in 19 games on the road last term. They've conceded 3+ goals in three different away league games this season, as many as they had in their first three seasons under Pep Guardiola combined. Both teams to score is [1.83].

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has scored six goals in his last four Premier League starts against Aston Villa. Aguero is [1.57] to score.

Since the start of the 2011-12 season, no player has more Premier League goals against newly-promoted teams than Sergio Agüero (31); the Argentinian has 174 goals in total in the competition, one behind Thierry Henry on 175, who is the top scoring non-English player in Premier League history. He's [3.95] to score the first goal.

Manchester City's Fernandinho is the only Premier League player with more ball carries (463) than Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (439) in the division this season. However, Grealish has carried the ball a league-high distance of 5624 metres & has created more chances following a ball carry than any other player (24) in the competition in 2019-20. Grealish is [6.0] to find the net.