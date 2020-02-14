Opta Stats: Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League games against Newcastle, losing the other 1-2 at St James' Park in April 2018. The Gunners are [1.45] to win.

Newcastle have lost each of their last seven Premier League away games against Arsenal, since winning 1-0 at the Emirates thanks to an Andy Carroll goal in November 2010. Arsenal are [2.2] to win half-time/full-time.

Arsenal are unbeaten in all competitions so far in 2020 (W3 D4), though they have drawn their last four league games after beating Manchester United on New Year's Day. The draw is [4.9].

Arsenal have dropped nine points from winning positions in home Premier League games this season - only in 2001-02 (14) and 2004-05 (11) have they lost more at home in a single campaign in the competition. The Arsenal half-time/draw full-time double result is [23.0].

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W1 D3), last having a longer run without defeat in the competition between April-May 2016 (6 games). A Newcastle win is [9.0].

Newcastle are averaging 9.9 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their lowest average in a season in the competition we have on record (since 1997-98). Under 2.5 goals is [2.16].

Arsenal haven't lost a home league match in February since 2006, when West Ham became the last side to beat the Gunners at Highbury. They've won 20 and drawn five of their 25 such games since. The draw half-time/full-time double result is [4.6].

Mikel Arteta (W1 D5 L1) is just the second Arsenal manager to win only one of his first seven league games in charge of the club after Steve Burtenshaw in 1986. Newcastle are [3.2] to avoid defeat in the double chance market.

Newcastle striker Joelinton has gone 22 Premier League games and 1766 minutes without scoring, since netting away in north London versus Spurs in August. The Brazilian has netted two goals in the FA Cup in this period, although both strikes came against League One opposition. Arsenal are [2.38] to win to nil.

25 of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette's 32 Premier League goals have been scored in home games, including each of his last eight. Of all Arsenal players to have scored at least 15 goals in the competition, Lacazette has scored the highest ratio in home games (78%). Lacazette is [2.3] to score.