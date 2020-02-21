Opta Stats: Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 home Premier League games against Everton (W19 D4) since a 2-1 defeat in January 1996 at Highbury under Bruce Rioch. They are [2.12] to win.

Everton have kept clean sheets in their last two league games against Arsenal, last keeping three in a row back in March 1913 (four in a row). Under 2.5 goals is [2.2].

Arsenal have scored 327 top-flight goals against Everton - more than any other opponent has scored against another in English top-flight history. Over 2.5 goals is [1.79].

Everton's 23-game away winless run against Arsenal is their third longest run in their top-flight history against an opponent, after an ongoing 24-game run against Chelsea and 35-game run against Leeds United between 1946 and 2001. The draw is [3.7].

Arsenal are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W2 D4), though haven't won consecutive games in the competition since a run of three in August 2019. The Gunners are [1.55] in the Draw No Bet market.

Everton have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (W6 D4). The Toffees are looking to secure three consecutive league victories for the first time since April 2019, the third game of which was against Arsenal. You can back Everton to avoid defeat [1.87] Double Chance.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has won twice away at Arsenal at the Emirates, winning in November 2009 with Chelsea and March 2017 with Bayern Munich - the only managers to win three away games against the Gunners at the Emirates are Alex Ferguson (3) and Pep Guardiola (4). Everton are [2.76] Draw No Bet.

Nicolas Pépé scored once and provided two assists in Arsenal's 4-0 win against Newcastle last time out - as many goal involvements as the Ivorian had managed in his previous 13 Premier League appearances (2 goals, 1 assists). Pepe is [3.7] to score.

In his Premier League career, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 30 goals in 37 games played on Sundays, compared to 17 goals in 36 games on all other days of the week. Aubameyang is [2.1] to find the net.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 11 Premier League goals this season; the last English player to score more in a single campaign for the Toffees was Kevin Campbell in 1999-00 (12). Calvert-Lewin is [3.1] to score.