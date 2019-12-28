Opta Stats: Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal have won two of their last three Premier League home games against Chelsea (D1), as many as they had in their previous 12 against the Blues (D5 L5). They are [3.0] to win.

Chelsea lost this exact fixture 0-2 in January - they've not lost consecutive league games against Arsenal since October 2011, while they last lost back-to-back away league games against them in October 2003 (a run of three). Arsenal are [6.0] to win to nil.

Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against Chelsea when they've scored the first goal, winning 11 and drawing four of their 15 such games. The draw is [3.9].

Arsenal lost their final league game of 2018, 1-5 against Liverpool. They've not lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 1994/1995 (vs QPR and Wimbledon). Chelsea are [2.42] to win.

Chelsea have only lost their final league game in one of the last 16 calendar years (W11 D4). They are [1.79] in the Draw No Bet market.

Arsenal have lost their last two Premier League home games, against Brighton and Manchester City. They last lost three in a row at home in the top-flight back in March 1977. A Chelsea win and both teams to score is [3.8].

In all competitions, Arsenal have conceded at least twice in each of their last four home games, their longest such run since December 1965 (a run of five). Over 2.5 goals is [1.62].

None of Chelsea's nine away league games this season have ended level (W6 L3), with only Liverpool having won more games on the road in the Premier League this season than the Blues. The odds of either side winning in the Double Chance market are [1.34].

Chelsea have lost three Premier League games in December this year - the last time they lost four top-flight games in a single calendar month was back in October 1993. Arsenal are [2.22] in the Draw No Bet market.

28 of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 44 Premier League goals for Arsenal have been scored on Sundays, the highest ratio of any player with at least 40 goals in the competition. Aubameyang is [2.2] to score.