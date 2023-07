Follow derby card and goals trends

LA Galaxy v LAFC

Tuesday 4 July (Wed, 03:30 BST)

Props punters love a derby, right?

Well, it's time for 'El Trafico' in Major League Soccer on Tuesday night when the two Los Angeles clubs will go head-to-head in front of an MLS record crowd at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.

A cards bet is a staple of most derbies and that's how we'll kick off our Bet Builder.

Since crowds returned after the pandemic, the Galaxy have had over 2.5 cards in eight of the nine meetings between the sides.

They are struggling at present - second bottom in the Western Conference - so will need their fighting spirit to get a result here against a side at the other end of the standings.

Throw in a high-carding ref - Victor Rivas is the fourth best in terms of card average in the MLS - and there's every reason to expect the hosts will receive at least three cards.

Another strong trend in this fixture is both teams to score. Since its inception, it's now landed in 15 of the 19 meetings, including nine of the last 10.

It's traditionally a goal-laden fixture and while the hosts have struggled this season, they've still managed to put two past their rivals in both previous meetings in 2023.

Finally, I'm going to put the Galaxy's Riqui Puig down for 1+ foul.

While the former Barcelona man doesn't have brilliant fouls stats, playing in central midfield in a high-paced derby clearly heightens the chances of him conceding a free kick or two.

That's reflected in the data of previous derbies with Puig having committed three when the two sides met in April's reverse fixture and one in his only game against them last season.

He's been booked in all three derbies he's played in. For the record, he's 13/5 for another here, but I'll take the 8/11 about him committing a foul.

That brings our Bet Builder odds to just over 7/2 which seems perfectly fair.

