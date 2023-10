Napoli big to inflict another defeat on Union

Real Madrid will continue perfect start

In-form Lens and PSV will entertain

Sociedad will continue Benfica frustration

Napoli will be looking to bounce back from Champions League defeat when they travel to Union Berlin.

The Serie A champions lost 3-2 at home to Real Madrid in their last European outing. They warmed up for this one with a 3-1 win at Verona over the weekend, which saw Khvicha Kvaratskhelia score a brace.

Union Berlin lost 3-0 at home to Stuttgart on Saturday, which was their eighth consecutive defeat, which includes losses to Real Madrid and Sporting Braga in Group C. Given that record, Napoli look big to win at 5/61.84.

The Group C leaders Real Madrid are expected to cement their position when they travel to Braga.

Carlo Ancelotti's team drew 1-1 at Sevilla over the weekend, ending a run of four straight wins. They have won both of their two Champions League games, snatching a late goal to edge past Union Berlin and more impressively, winning away at Napoli.

Following their home loss to Napoli in their opening game, Braga have bounced back with five straight wins, which included a 3-2 victory at Union Berlin. We have to expect Real Madrid to win this, but the hosts could make the game interesting. Back a Real Madrid win and both teams to score at 13/82.62.

Two in-form teams meet when Lens host PSV Eindhoven in Group B.

The French club are currently top of the group after their surprise 2-1 victory against Arsenal in their last outing, which followed an opening 1-1 draw at Sevilla. That latter result sparked a six-match unbeaten run (W3 D3).

PSV are also unbeaten in six (W5 D1), since losing 4-0 in their first game to Arsenal. Their one draw in that sequence came at home to Sevilla, leaving them bottom of the group. Let's go with Lens double chance, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 7/42.70.

The bottom team in Group D host the one leading the pack, as Benfica take on Real Sociedad.

It's been a poor start for Benfica, who surprisingly lost 2-0 at home to Red Bull Salzburg, before then suffered a 1-0 loss at Inter. In contrast, Sociedad came close to beaten last season's Champions League finalists, before drawing 1-1 and then won 2-0 at Salzburg.

Benfica are perhaps better than their position suggests, but Sociedad have only lost to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season. Back Sociedad double chance and under 3.5 goals at 1/11.98, with the latter landing in all five of their away games this season.