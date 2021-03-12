Serie A Tips: Udinese and Verona travel well, Roma entertain

Udinese on song

Genoa v Udinese

Saturday, 19:45

Genoa haven't won in their last nine Serie A games against Udinese, and after five wins in their first eight Serie A matches under Davide Ballardini, they have lost form at the wrong time.

They are now without a win in five, and they face an Udinese side who are behind only Inter and Juventus in terms of their form in the second half of this season so far.

To add to Genoa's problems, they have a long injury list, one that seems to have been growing all week, and both Andrea Masiello and Mattia Destro are suspended. They are missing key players, and, while they may be able to field a useful starting eleven, will not have much in reserve. I think that Udinese could have too much for them here.

Udinese's recent run has been based on their home form, which is one thing that makes me doubt them, but on balance, I look at the two squads that will be available on Saturday, and I lean strongly one way. Udinese have Lazio and Atalanta to come next, and so they'll need to make this count. I suspect that they will.

Verona revenge

Sassuolo v Verona

Saturday, 14:00

I was interested to see Verona trading as big as 3.39/4 to win at Sassuolo on Saturday afternoon. Sassuolo have won just once since the 6th of January, and that was when they scraped a victory at an awful Crotone side. They've lost 5 of their last 10 in all competitions, and defeats here by both SPAL and Spezia this calendar year mean that Verona look a decent price.

Ivan Juric's team haven't been in sensational form either, but they played well in defeat against Milan last weekend, and that brought to an end a run of two wins and two draws. They're solid citizens in 8th in the table, just two points ahead of this weekend's opponents in 9th.

Sassuolo have won three of their last four League games against Verona, but they did lose the other one at home, and I feel that, on price alone, Ivan Juric's side are with backing.

You could find a way to keep the draw onside on the Asian Handicap and I wouldn't blame you for that, but Verona were seething when they lost the first meeting of these teams this season, hitting the woodwork four times and somehow being beaten by two clear goals. They'll be out to put that right, and they're a good price to do so.

Tardini entertainment

Parma v Roma

Sunday, 14:00

Parma's plight this season is looking increasingly desperate, but they do at least have the look of a team that's going to blast its way out of trouble. Parma drew 3-3 at Fiorentina last time, after they'd produced a good performance against Inter, and they have the quality to dig themselves out of danger, but do they have the discipline?

They'd drawn their previous two games 2-2, both after they had led 2-0, and it makes them watchable but frustrating to follow. They'll have a go at Roma, and may even trouble them. Either way, I think that it'll be good to watch.

Roma were excellent against Shakhtar in the Europa League on Thursday night, and they rediscovered their goalscoring form too. Having scored just four times in four Serie A games, I think that they'll be in the mood here, especially with Edin Dzeko set to return for the first time since February.

Only Inter, Atalanta and Napoli have scored more goals than Roma's 51 in Serie A this season so far, and defensively, they're the worst of the top 8 by some distance. I think we'll see them in another open game here, and Over 3.5 Goals at 2.915/8 has to be the bet.