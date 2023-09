League leaders Inter face rock bottom Empoli

Entertaining Fiorentina meet Udinese side keeping things tight

Bologna coping well with tough start

Goals starting to flow for Roma and Lukaku

Bottom of the table Empoli kick off Sunday's action against the Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

In the last week, Empoli have sacked Paolo Zanetti and replaced him with the veteran coach Aurelio Andreazzoli. They have lost all four of their league games and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by the Serie B side Cittadella. The final straw came last weekend, when they were thrashed 7-0 away at Roma.

In contrast, Inter have won all four of their league fixtures, winning their derby last Saturday with a 5-1 thrashing of AC Milan. Back an Inter win, Lautaro Martinez to score and over 2.5 goals at 13/82.62.

Later on Sunday, struggling Udinese play host to a Fiorentina team that have made a promising start to the season.

Like AC Milan, the Viola have suffered a thrashing by Inter this season, but bounced back last weekend when they won 3-2 in an entertaining contest with Atalanta. That result leaves them in eighth placed in Serie A after four games (W2 D1 L1).

Udinese have only lost once this season, on the opening weekend against Juventus, but have since drawn three games in a row, with the last two being goalless. With the visitors in the better form, but Udinese capable of keeping things tight, go for Fiorentina double chance and under 3.5 goals at 4/51.77.

Bologna's challenging start to the season continues when they host the reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

Their first two games saw them lose to Milan, before claiming an excellent away draw at Juventus. Bologna have since beaten Cagliari and drawn 0-0 with Verona last weekend.

There's every reason to think that the home side can make life tough for Napoli, who had to fight back from two goals down to draw with Genoa a week ago and only just beat Sporting Braga in midweek with an 88th minute winner. Avoid the result and combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 1/11.98.

Roma will be looking to build on their recent form when they travel to Torino.

Jose Mourinho's side won their first game of the season last weekend, with that 7-0 thrashing of Empoli. Romelu Lukaku scored his opening goal for the club in that match and he added another, with the winning strike that gave Roma a 2-1 win at Sheriff in the Europa League.

Torino have also won both of their last two games, beating Genoa and Salernitana. This is another game to avoid the result. Go for both teams to score and Lukaku to find the net at 16/54.20.