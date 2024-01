Milan big price to add to Roma away woes

Another win for Inter

Take a chance on Bologna revival

Fiorentina have been keeping it tight

Inter will be aiming to turn the screw when they visit AC Monza on Saturday night.

The Serie A leaders have a two-point lead over second-place Juventus, which they can extend with a victory, as the Old Lady are not in action until Tuesday. Yet Inter have not been in the most convincing form since Christmas. They dropped points with a draw at Genoa and then needed a last-gasp winner to claim a 2-1 home victory against Verona last weekend.

Monza will be very happy with their form, having drawn at Napoli and then won at Frosinone, over their last two games. Let's go for a Bet Builder comprised of an Inter win, under 4.5 goals and Lautaro Martinez to score, at odds of 2/13.00.

Bologna can move back up into the top four with a win at Cagliari.

Thiago Motta's team have slipped out of Serie A's Champions League spots, having lost at Udinese and then drawn 1-1 at home to Genoa last weekend. Now fifth, they are only a point below fourth-placed Fiorentina, who play later on Sunday. The two European qualification rivals met this week in the Coppa Italia, with the Viola winning on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Cagliari could be the ideal opponents for any team needing to get back to winning ways, with Claudio Ranieri's side without a victory from their last five games (D2 L3). Though they have not been at their best, it is a surprise to see Bologna quite generously priced. Cagliari can normally be relied upon to score at home, so take a chance on a Bologna win and both teams to score at 9/25.50.

Fiorentina are proving to be tough to crack at home, with Udinese the latest visitors to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Viola lost 1-0 at Sassulo last weekend, but are unbeaten in their last seven games at home across all competitions (W5 D2). Their last three Serie A games on home turf have seen them keep clean sheets, in a miserly run of form which has seen just four goals scored from their last five games.

Struggling Udinese are 16th in Serie A, with only won win from their last eight games (D4 L3). A Fiorentina win and under 2.5 goals at 5/23.50.

The headline game in Italy this weekend is AC Milan's clash with Roma.

Milan are in third place, nine points behind their rivals Inter. They are now unbeaten in four league games (W3 D1), though they lost 2-1 at home to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia in midweek.

Roma suffered an even more painful cup defeat, after losing 1-0 in their derby against Lazio. Jose Mourinho's side are much stronger at home than away right now. Unbeaten in their last twelve home games (W10 D2), they have now lost each of their last three away matches. Milan are 23/20 for a straight win, which looks like good value.

