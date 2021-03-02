Serie A Tips: Inter march on with revitalised rivals

Impenetrable Inter

Parma v Inter

Thursday, 19:45

After Inter beat Genoa so comfortably on Sunday afternoon (against the expectations of this column), they could reasonably have expected to be seven points clear at the top of the table going into their Thursday night trip to the Tardini. But to Milan's credit the gap remains at four, and so Antonio Conte's team just need to keep on winning.

Inter have a huge game to come next Monday night against Atalanta, making it even more important that they get this job done quickly and calmly at Parma, and I think they will. Inter have covered a 1.5 goal start in their last five Serie A games, and they seem to improve with every game.

Parma will be the worst team that they have met on that run, and even though Roberto D'Aversa's side have managed to draw their last two Serie A games, this is a different task entirely, one that will be well beyond them.

Inter have kept clean sheets in their last three Serie A away games. If they take that figure to four, then they'll surely be able to cover the Handicap.

Rossoneri revitalised

Milan v Udinese

Wednesday, 19:45

I had decided never again to trust Roma when they play one of Serie A's big teams, but I was still surprised by Milan's performance at the Olimpico on Sunday night. Not just the win, but the way that they won. Pegged back, but surging in front again, and then holding on gamely to keep the title race alive. I don't think that Milan will be Champions, but I know that they'll never give up.

And that, of course, is exactly the kind of team that we want on our side in this column. Milan have injury issues, with the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and one or two others for the visit of Udinese, but the Rossoneri shouldn't be trading at 1.910/11 to win the game.

Udinese have proved a handful in recent weeks, with their standout result the 0-0 draw against Inter, but they still required a fair amount of good fortune that day, and even though they beat Fiorentina last time, their last two away games have produced a 3-0 defeat in Rome and a 2-2 draw in Parma, hardly form to terrify Milan.

Milan won 2-1 in Udine in November, and for all the visitors' recent good form, I don't expect Stefano Pioli's team to slip up.

New Napoli

Sassuolo v Napoli

Wednesday, 17:30

Having gone out of the Europa League in such disappointing circumstances against Granada, Napoli did remarkably well to regroup at the weekend and beat a dangerous Benevento side. That might not seem like the most significant win, but it ensures that momentum is back with Napoli, and they can now kick on and enjoy a strong finish to the season.

With their focus now fully on Serie A, and with their serious injury problems easing just a little, they face a Sassuolo team who have won only one of their last eight in all competitions.

Sassuolo are without a win in their last three home games in Serie A, while Napoli have lost their last three away from home, but Napoli are the better side by some distance, and I think that, with that UEL defeat out of their system, they'll win this comfortably.

Sassuolo got the better of Gattuso's team earlier in the season, and so Napoli will be keen on revenge, and with key players slowly starting to return, I think that they'll pick up another win here.