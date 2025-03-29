Serie A Tips: Fiorentina can pull off another home shock at 11/4 against Atalanta

Bologna can grab narrow win to continue form

Venezia v Bologna - In-form visitors will edge game

Sunday, 14:00

Live on OneFootball

Bologna will hope to continue their fine form when they travel to Venezia on Saturday.

Vincenzo Italiano's team have won their last four matches, with their latest outing seeing them thrash fellow top four contenders Lazio 5-0. As a result Bologna are now fourth in Serie A and could qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season.

Now they face a 19th placed Venezia side that are showing some fight. They have drawn their last four games, which includes 0-0 stalemates against Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli in that run. Bologna are in more consistent form than any of those teams, but any away victory seems likely to be a narrow one, so go for the visitors and under 2.5 goals at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Bologna to beat Venezia and under 2.5 goals SBK 11/4

Fiorentina v Atalanta - Viola can play well at home

Sunday, 14:00

Live on OneFootball

Atalanta will be looking to bounce back when they visit Fiorentina, after suffering a major setback prior to the international break.

They lost 2-0 at home to Inter in their last fixture, leaving them six points behind the Serie A leaders with nine games remaining. If Atalanta are to get themselves back into the title race they have very little room for error over the next few weeks and after this difficult game they face tough assignments against Lazio, Bologna and AC Milan.

Eighth placed Fiorentina are inconsistent but are able to pull off a shock at home, as evidenced by their February victory over Inter and their 3-0 win against Juventus in their most recent match, which saw Thiago Motta sacked by the Old Lady. This game is likely to be more of an even contest than the odds suggest and Fiorentina could be the value at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Fiorentina to beat Atalanta SBK 5/2

Inter v Udinese - Three more points for leaders

Sunday, 17:00

Live on OneFootball

The Serie A leaders Inter will hope to put the pressure on their title rivals with another victory, when they host Udinese on Sunday evening.

Inter have been keeping their heads in recent weeks, while their title rivals have been losing theirs. They are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions (W6 D1) and look to have a reasonably kind set of remaining league fixtures to navigate in order to retain the Scudetto. What could complicate matters are their cup commitments, with Inter set to face rivals AC Milan over two-legs in the Coppa Italia and Bayern Munich in two more matches in the Champions League.

Udinese are tenth in the table and in decent away form, with only one defeat from their last six games on the road (W2 D3). Yet they lost 2-0 to Inter at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia back in February and should expect to be defeated again on this occasion. An Inter win and under 3.5 goals is 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Udinese and under 3.5 goals SBK 1/1

Napoli v AC Milan - Milan bet will win for seventh consecutive game

Sunday, 19:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

The highlight of this Serie A weekend is Napoli's clash with AC Milan on Sunday night.

It is a game that Napoli must surely win if they are to challenge Inter for the title. Given their poor form, they can be grateful that they are only three points behind the leaders, having only won one of their last seven league games (D5 L1). In their last outing they were held to a 0-0 draw at Venezia.

Milan have won their last two league games, but remain ninth in the table. They have scored and conceded in each of their last six games, which makes both teams to score at 4/51.80 the safe bet between these two inconsistent sides.