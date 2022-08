AC Milan

Having claimed the Scudetto last season, the Rossoneri are obviously ranked among the favourites this time around. However, a closer look at the odds for the 2022/23 season reflect the fact it is harder to defend a title than it is to win one, with Milan viewed as third-favourites at 4.57/2.

That is in large part down to a relatively quiet transfer window, in which their acquisitions were mostly to add depth to the squad with Charles De Ketelaere of Club Brugge and former Liverpool striker Divock Origi being the major new faces.

The departure of Franck Kessie in midfield will need to be overcome, but Stefano Pioli and the San Siro faithful will be hoping that continuity and familiarity will be enough to earn them a repeat of last year's triumph.

Inter

Meanwhile, crosstown rivals Inter have been installed as the 2.77/4 favourites for the Serie A title.

Their summer has largely consisted of shedding some highly-paid reserve players, with Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Ranocchia and Matias Vecino all moving on, while Aleksandar Kolorov has retired.

Romelu Lukaku's return from Chelsea will immediately boost their attacking prowess, although he will find Simone Inzaghi's approach very different to Antonio Conte's, while he will miss the incisiveness of Ivan Perisic from the left flank.

Juventus

Sitting just behind Inter as second-favourites for the title, Juventus head into 2022/23 with much to prove.

Paul Pogba is expected to miss the first month of the campaign with an injury, but Angel Di Maria could yet prove to be a shrewd signing in an attack that is still waiting for Federico Chiesa's return to action.

If Max Allegri can get the team clicking, their odds of 2.89/5 could be good value, while much will depend on how the highly touted Gleison Bremer fares in a defence that has lost both Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.

AS Roma

This is where things get really interesting. Sitting just behind Italy's big three are an AS Roma side who will begin the new season full of confidence after lifting the UEFA Conference League trophy last term.

Jose Mourinho's men look like extremely good value in the odds for the Serie A title, currently available at an eye-catching 9.517/2.

Over the summer, they have lost Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Inter and Jordan Veretout to Marseille, but have made some very astute looking signings of their own. Luring Paulo Dybala to the club on free transfer obviously grabbed the most attention, but picking up Nemanja Matić - a man who fully understands Mourinho's approach - could prove vital.

He will be joined in midfield by former Liverpool and PSG star Gigi Wijnaldum, adding even more strength to the spine of the team that is anchored by goalkeeper Rui Patricio, marshaled by Chris Smalling and spearheaded by the effervescent Tammy Abraham.

Available at odds of 1.625/8 for a top four finish, there is little doubt that Roma are the side to watch this season.