Serie A Tips: Cristiano Ronaldo to get Juventus firing

With their decade of dominance over, Juventus will be looking to bounce back into contention when they visit the Stadio Fruili on Saturday evening. The Old Lady had won nine league titles in a row, but could only watch on helplessly as Inter snatched the crown last season as the Turin giants slumped down to fourth place.

Andrea Pirlo paid the price for that perceived failure, the Coach replaced by the returning Max Allegri who was responsible for winning five of those aforementioned Scudetto victories. With the departures of Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku simultaneously weakening Inter, it is no surprise that Juve are currently favourites to finish as Serie A winners with odds of just 1.9110/11.

Juve have won four of their last six away games against Saturday's opponents, including the most recent encounter back in May. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice that day, and he has now scored seven goals in five appearances against Udinese, a record he would love to add to when this match gets underway.

With all that in mind, Juventus to win and Ronaldo to score first is the tip here, a double that is available at odds of just shy of 4.03/1.

Atalanta will be delighted that they appear to have survived the summer with no major transfer exits. Both Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata were heavily linked with moves away, but both should be in the starting XI when the Bergamaschi get their season underway at Torino's Stadio Olimpico home on Saturday evening.

It should be no surprise to anyone that Atalanta were the leading scorers in Serie A last term as they racked up 90 goals, yet no fewer than four teams conceded fewer as they continued to be a free-flowing unit under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Torino are now managed by Ivan Juric, who played for Gasp before becoming his assistant. He has since gone on to copy his mentors approach with Genoa and Hellas Verona, but now brings that same wide open approach to the Granata.

As the two teams go for goal in such cavalier fashion, it has to be said that backing Both Teams To Score is an intruiging option, and it's currently available at 1.574/7.

Venezia have returned to Serie A after a 19-year absence, hoping that they can retain their top flight status and build something special at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo. It will be a tough task for Paolo Zanetti and his players, particularly with his squad still appearing to lack the kind of proven performers a newly promoted side can rely upon.

Making things even more tough is the stature of their first opponents. Napoli slipped out of the Champions League places at the end of last season, but their starting XI against Venezia is likely to contain plenty of talent, with Lorenzo Insigne at the heart of a serious push to earn a Top Four finish this time around.

The Italy forward has returned to Naples full of confidence after playing a major role in the Azzurri winning Euro 2020. He bagged 19 goals and seven assists in 35 Serie A appearances last term, and he will certainly enjoy playing against the Venezia defence on Sunday evening. Back Lorenzo Insigne to score first at odds of 4.216/5.

