Inter will avoid defeat again at Napoli

Milan can close gap further

Bologna are tough to beat

Roma pushing for top four

AC Milan will look to put more pressure on the Serie leaders Inter Milan, when they host Frosinone on Saturday.

A 1-0 win against Fiorentina last weekend and Inter's draw with Juventus, saw Stefano Pioli's side go within six points of the top spot. Yet whether they can capitalise on the position is another matter, with their form being very inconsistent. In midweek they lost 3-1 at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Frosinone should be beatable, though the visitors come into this match in good form, with three wins from their last four games (L1), across all competitions. Back a Milan win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.

Back Milan to beat Frosinone and under 3.5 goals @ 11/102.11 Bet now

Bologna can put themselves in a very strong position if they beat Lecce on Sunday.

Thiago Motta's team are sixth in Serie A, with only Inter and Juve having lost less times this season (P13 W5 D6 L2). Bologna are only three points behind fourth placed Napoli and what's held them back from doing even better is their away form. They have yet to win on the road this season (P6 D5 L1).

Lecce are without a win in nine across all competitions, though they have picked up a few draws (D4 L5). Let's play it safe in regard to the away win, with Bologna double chance and under 2.5 goals available to combine at 1/12.00.

Back Bologna double chance against Lecce and under 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00 Bet now

Roma have the chance to move into the top four when they visit Sassuolo.

The capital club are now fifth in the table and only three points behind the reigning Serie A champions. Last weekend they won 3-1 at home to Udinese, but their away form remains a worry for Jose Mourinho. The 1-1 draw at Servette in the Europa League on Thursday, was Roma's fourth successive away trip without a win (D2 L2).

Sassuolo have the opposite problem. The 14th placed side won 4-3 at Empoli last week, but are without a home win in Serie A in four games. It looks like Roma have a chance here, but the hosts have been amongst the goals of late. A Bet Builder of a Roma win, both teams to score and Romelu Lukaku to score, pays out at just over 7/24.50.

Back Roma to beat Sassuolo, both teams to score and Lukaku to score @ 7/24.50 Bet now

The biggest match of the Serie A weekend comes on Sunday night, when the defending champions Napoli host the current leaders Inter.

Napoli won their first game under Walter Mazzari following his return to the club, beating Atalanta 2-1. In midweek came an even trickier away game and it was no surprise to see Napoli lose 4-2 at Real Madrid. Inter were also involved in the Champions League in midweek, coming back from being three goals down to draw 3-3 at Benfica.

That followed another comeback last Sunday, when they drew 1-1 at Juventus. Those results extended Inter's unbeaten record to 11 games (W8 D3). Back Inter double chance and both teams to score at 11/102.11.