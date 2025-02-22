Serie A Tips: Back Napoli at 7/2 to beat Como and stay top

Inter will continue home form

Napoli can return to winning ways

Atalanta title bid will benefit from cup exit

Juventus can shrug off PSV loss

Inter can move to the top of Serie A if they beat Genoa on Saturday night. With the reigning champions two points behind the current leaders Napoli, Simone Inzaghi's team have the opportunity to put the pressure on their title rivals, who play on Sunday. Yet Inter have passed up a lot of chances to do just that in recent weeks and have only won one of their last four games in the league, drawing at AC Milan and losing away at both Fiorentina and Juventus.

Genoa have been in decent form of late under their new boss Patrick Vieira, but their away record remains patchy. They have only won one of their last six games on the road (D3 L2) and that record is unlikely to improve against an Inter side that is unbeaten in 14 home matches (W11 D3). An Inter win and over 2.5 goals is 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Genoa and over 2.5 goals SBK 5/6

Napoli need to get back to winning ways when they travel to Como on Sunday morning. The league leaders have drawn each of their last three games, remaining on top thanks to their rivals blowing chances to overtake them. They can't rely on such charity continuing forever and with a home match against Inter to come next weekend, claiming three points from this away trip is vital.

Como are not to be underestimated, having won 2-0 at Fiorentina last weekend. Though Napoli have the extra quality needed to win this one, the hosts have scored in each of their last seven home fixtures, which includes matches against Roma, Milan, Atalanta and Juventus. A Napoli win and both teams to score is 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to beat Como and both teams to score SBK 7/2

Atalanta will be hoping that a bad week does not get even worse when they visit Empoli. Last weekend they drew 0-0 at home with Cagliari, with the third placed side missing out on the chance to cut the gap on both Inter and Napoli. In midweek they lost the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Club Brugge 3-1 at home, resulting in a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

That Champions League exit leaves Atalanta able to concentrate on Serie A, where they remain only five points off the lead, despite their recent poor form. They have only won three of their last 14 (D6 L5) across all competitions and we should expect that record to improve now that they will have more rest.

Much as it seems a risk to back Atalanta, Empoli are without a win in 10 (D2 L8). Take a chance on the draw half-time/Atalanta full-time double result landing at 16/54.20.

Recommended Bet Back draw half-time/Atalanta full-time SBK 16/5

Juventus are another Italian side looking to bounce back from European heartbreak, as they prepare to make a trip to Cagliari.

The Old Lady were knocked out of the Champions League play-offs by PSV, with Atalanta and AC Milan also exiting the competition at that stage. This makes it seem unlikely that Serie A will enjoy five qualifiers for next season's Champions League, as was the case in 2023-24. Juve are at least now in a strong position for a top four finish, rising to fourth with their recent Derby d'Italia win.

Cagliari picked up a useful point away a Atalanta last weekend and have won two of their last three home games. The PSV hiccup aside, Juventus have been in good enough form of late to think that they can win and odds of 19/201.95 for a straight victory are sufficient to not try and overcomplicate matters.