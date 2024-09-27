Serie A Tips: Back Lazio bet at [11/8] which has landed in all five of their games

Erling Haaland Superboost

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form this season, scoring an incredible 10 goals in his first five Premier League games. The Norwegian striker has also registered 19 shots on target in that period.

Newcastle have conceded the third highest amount of shots on target this season (29 in five league games) so it seems inevitable that Haaland - who has had at least two shots on target in each of his last five games - will get some shots away on Saturday.

If you fancy the Man City striker to register at least two shots on target at St James' Park then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 1/21.50, to do so.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to have 2+ Shots on Target v Newcastle SBK 1/1

Inter will be looking to bounce back from defeat when they visit high-flying Udinese on Sunday.

The Scudetto holders conceded in the 89th minute last weekend, to lose the Derby della Madonnina 2-1 to AC Milan. That leaves Inter with eight points from their first five league games (W2 D2 L1). They badly need Lautaro Martinez to start firing, with the Argentine striker having failed to find the net in five games across all competitions.

Udinese were top of Serie A going into last weekend, but a 3-0 defeat at Roma has seen them slide down to third place. At home they have won all four games this season, beating Salernitana 3-1 in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. That run should come to an end on Saturday, but it could be tight, with an Inter win and both teams to score priced at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to beat Udinese and both teams to score SBK 11/5

The Serie A leaders Torino host Lazio on Sunday morning.

Paolo Vanoli's team are unbeaten after five league games (W3 D2), winning 3-2 at Verona last weekend. They did suffer a cup defeat at home to Empoli in midweek, but the new manager made plenty of changes, to keep his side fresh for this one.

Lazio were also in action in the week, winning 3-0 at Dinamo Kiev in the Europa League. They've been erratic in Serie A (P5 W2 D1 L2), but they have faced some tough away games, losing 2-1 to both Udinese and Fiorentina. A combination of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in all five of Lazio's league games, so it looks overpriced at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back both Torino and Lazio to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 11/8

Fifth placed Empoli's unbeaten start to the season receives another test when they take on Fiorentina.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Empoli appointed Roberto D'Aversa as their manager over the summer. He's yet to lose in seven games across all competitions (W4 D3) and his side have not had easy fixtures. They have already faced Roma, Bologna and Juventus in the league and have now knocked Torino out of the cup.

Fiorentina won their first game of the season last weekend, with a brace of penalties from Albert Gudmundsson being enough to defeat Lazio 2-1. Their last three games have seen twelve goals scored, but this one looks set to be tighter, with Empoli only conceding four goals this season. The draw and under 3.5 goals is priced at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Empoli and Fiorentina to draw and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/4

In-form Napoli will be expecting to continue their progress under Antonio Conte when they meet Monza.

Napoli are unbeaten in five across all competitions (W4 D1), conceding only one goal during that run. Last weekend they drew 0-0 at Juventus with leaves them in second place in the league and they followed that up with a 5-0 Coppa Italia win against Palermo, in which Scott McTominay scored his first goal for the club. Romelu Lukaku was the provider for that goal, which means that the Belgian has two goals and three assists from four appearances for his new club.

Monza lost 2-1 to Bologna last weekend and are still yet to win in Serie A this season (P5 D3 L2), but they've had a tough start and have held Empoli, Fiorentina and Inter to draws. Napoli should be too strong though and you can back a home win with both Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist at 13/82.63.