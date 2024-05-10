Serie A Tips: Back Atalanta to frustrate Roma with 2/1 Bet Builder

Atalanta will resist Roma in Champions League qualification clash

Bologna can pick up points in Naples

Lazio will beat struggling Empoli

Udinese will have to settle for draw at Lecce

Both Napoli and Bologna are in need of points to guarantee European qualification.

It is Napoli's position that is the most precarious. They are currently eighth, which would see them into the Europa Conference League play-off round. Fiorentina are just a point behind them, while Torino also have a chance of stealing that spot. Napoli's form suggests that they might struggle to hold on, having only won one of their last eight league games (D5 L2).

Fourth placed Bologna are closing in on Champions League qualification, but it would be fair to say that they are limping over the line, rather than sprinting. Thiago Motta's side are unbeaten in seven (W3 D4), yet they have drawn four of their last five matches. Three of those draws have been goalless, so combining Bologna double chance with under 3.5 goals looks a value bet at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Bologna double chance against Napoli and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

Lazio are another team fighting for European football and this weekend they meet an Empoli side that are battling against to escape relegation.

The hosts are seventh in the table and look like they will at least make the Europa League, with a healthy five-point cushion separating them from Napoli in eighth. Champions League qualification is not an impossibility, but they will be reliant on Roma and Atalanta floundering, with both of those sides being four points ahead of Lazio. Form has improved under new manager Igor Tudor, with his team currently unbeaten in five across all competitions (W4 D1).

Empoli are only two points clear of the relegation zone and they have lost their last four away games, without scoring a goal. All of those defeats have seen a maximum of two goals scored and you can back a Lazio win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Lazio to beat Empoli and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

The big match in the Italian top flight this weekend is this Champions League showdown between Atalanta and Roma.

Atalanta have recently leapfrogged Roma to take hold of the fifth placed spot in Serie A, for which Champions League qualification will be the reward. With both sides level on 60 points there is all to play for, but Atalanta have the advantage of holding a game in hand. They are also in fine form, with Gian Piero Gasperini's side currently unbeaten in six (W5 D1) and through to both the Coppa Italia final and the Europa League final, after their 3-0 win against Marseille on Thursday.

Roma looked set to join them in that latter final, when they went 2-0 up at Bayer Leverkusen to draw level on aggregate in their semi-final. Two late goals from the Germans saw Roma eliminated and means that they have now only won one of their last six games (D3 L2). Go for a Bet builder treble of Atalanta double chance, both teams to score and in-form Gianluca Scamacca to score, at odds of 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Atalanta double chance against Roma, both teams to score and Scamacca to score SBK 2/1

Udinese have reached the part of the season where they simply must start winning games to survive, starting with this trip to Lecce.

It's been a tough start for Fabio Cannavaro since he was drafted in to save the relegation-threatened club. A narrow 2-1 defeat to Roma, followed by 1-1 draws against Bologna and Napoli has brought hope. Yet with Udinese having now gone seven games without a league win (D3 L4) and only three games remaining, they have little time to climb from their position within the relegation zone.

Lecce are seven points clear of Udinese and essentially safe. In that sense they are ideal opponents, but the hosts are in strong form, with an April defeat against AC Milan being their only loss over the last seven games (W3 D3). A point may be the best that Udinese can hope for, with the draw available at 2/13.00.