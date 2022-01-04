Serie A Tips: Back Atalanta and Sassuolo to get among the goals

Bergamaschi bouncing

Atalanta v Torino

Thursday January 6, 15:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Atalanta went into the Winter Break in fourth place, seven spots - and 13 points - above Thursday's opponents. Indeed, Gian Piero Gasperini's men have only lost two of their 11 league games against Torino since he was appointed Coach back in 2016, and his side have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five matches against the Granata in all competitions.

What's more, the boys from Bergamo have scored over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight league games at home and, with that in mind, the tip here is to back Atalanta to win and over 2.5 goals, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.26/5.

Too much Sass

Sassuolo v Genoa

Thursday January 6, 15:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Scoring just 19 times so far this season, Genoa have Serie A's fourth-worst attack, but also have its fourth-worst defence with 37 goals conceded. Those have both been major factors in the side going winless in their last 16 league games, and a trip to the Mapei Stadium is probably the last thing they need.

Sassuolo have seen over 2.5 goals scored in each of their last 13 games in Serie A, and there have also been over 2.5 goals in each of their last five meetings with Genoa. Indeed, the Neroverdi have lost just one of their eight Serie A home games against them, a run that includes victories in each of their last three encounters.

Therefore the tip here is to back Sassuolo to win and over 2.5 goals, a market available at 2.255/4.

Dusan to do it again

Fiorentina v Udinese

Thursday January 6, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Fiorentina have been excellent at home this season, seeing over 2.5 goals scored in each of their last nine home games in Serie A and scoring two or more themselves in each of their last six at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. La Viola have also won each of their last 14 home matches against Udinese in all competitions, a record they will be looking to continue here as they take on a side who sit seven places and 12 points below them in the table.

Helping them do just that will be star striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has bagged 16 goals in 19 appearances so far this term. With that in mind, the tip here is to back Fiorentina to win and Dusan Vlahovic to score any time at odds of 2.47/5.