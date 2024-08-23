Serie A Tips: Back another win for early leaders Atalanta at 7/2

Inter will claim first win of the season

The reigning Serie A champions Inter will be looking for their first win of the season on Saturday, when they host Lecce at the San Siro.

Inter could only draw 2-2 at Genoa in their opening game. After going a goal down, Marcus Thuram brought them level and then scored again with ten minutes to go. It looked like victory was assured, but Simone Inzaghi's side needlessly gave away a penalty in added time. Yann Sommer saved it, only for Genoa to convert the rebound.

Though Inter will have been disappointed, it could have been worse, as Lecce proved in their first match. They lost 4-0 at home to Atalanta and are now bottom of the table. Combine Inter to be ahead at half-time and Lautaro Martinez to score at 13/82.63.

The early Serie A leaders Atalanta travel to Torino on Sunday.

Their 4-0 win against Lecce was a strong start to the season. New signings Marco Brescianini and Mateo Retegui got their Atalanta careers off to a flyer, as they both scored a brace.

Torino can also be happy with their start to the campaign. They came away from the San Siro with a 2-2 draw against AC Milan and came very close to claiming victory. The former Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata scored to give Torino a 2-0 lead with only 22 minutes left of the game, but the hosts fought back in the dying minutes. An Atalanta win and both teams to score is 7/24.50.

Antonio Conte needs Napoli to bounce back when they host Bologna on Sunday night.

In Conte's first league match in charge of the club, they lost 3-0 at Verona. This followed a 0-0 draw and penalty shootout victory in the Coppa Italia, meaning that the team have yet to score a goal in two games under the former Juventus and Inter coach.

Bologna also have a new manager, drawing 1-1 at home to Udinese in Vincenzo Italiano's first game. With these sides still trying to find their way under new managers and Napoli struggling to score, let's go for under 2.5 goals at 4/51.80.

Verona will be looking to pull off a second upset of the season when they host Juventus on Monday.

The 3-0 win against Napoli was about a good a start as could have been hoped for under new manager Paolo Zanetti. New signing Dailon Livramento scored the opener, while another fresh recruit Daniel Mosquera found the net twice in the last 15 minutes to complete a comprehensive victory.

Juventus also enjoyed a 3-0 win, as they brushed aside Como at home. The pre-season under new coach Thiago Motta was not encouraging, but they started with a flourish and have to be expected to claim a second victory of the season. A Juventus win and over 2.5 goals can be backed at 17/102.70.