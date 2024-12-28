Serie A Tips: Top of the league Atalanta are value at Lazio at 29/20

Inter can keep winning run going

Inter have the chance to put the pressure on their title rivals when they visit Cagliari on Sunday.

The Scudetto holders play before the two teams above them - Atalanta and Napoli - giving them the chance to at least temporarily move to the top of Serie A. In their last outing, Inter won 2-0 at home against Como, extending their unbeaten record to twelve league games (W9 D2).

Cagliari are 18th in the table, having lost each of their last four games and only scoring one goal in the process. Inter are 8/52.60 to win to nil.

The Serie A leaders Atalanta visit fourth placed Lazio on Saturday night.

Atalanta are certainly living up to the billing as table toppers. They have won each of their last eleven league games. In their last outing they beat Empoli 3-2 at home, with the in-form Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice. The Belgian now has eight goals from his last seven games.

Lazio suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat at home to Inter, when they last tested themselves against one of Serie A's title contenders. They have since bounced back with a 2-1 win at Lecce, yet considering that result against Inter and the visitors' form, odds of 29/202.45 for an Atalanta win look very generous.

Juventus will be looking to build some momentum when they host Fiorentina.

The Old Lady remain the only side unbeaten in Serie A (P17 W7 D10 L0), yet are only sixth in the table, a place behind Fiorentina, thanks to the number of games that they have drawn. Juve won 2-1 at Monzo in their most recent league outing, building on a 4-0 victory against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina have hit a rough patch, losing their last two Serie A games, away at Bologna and then at home to Udinese. It's not worth the risk of backing a Juventus win unless the odds are pretty chunky, but with Fiorentina scoring in 16 of their last 17 games, that's achievable. Go for a home win and both teams to score at 10/34.33.

Two underperforming giants of Italian football meet on Sunday night, as AC Milan take on Roma.

Milan are eighth in Serie A. They won 1-0 in their last game away at Verona, but have been very erratic this season. They last won consecutive league matches back in September and even at home they have only claimed two victories from their last five Serie A games that they have hosted at the San Siro.

There are signs of improvement at Roma, who have won four of their last five games under the returning veteran Claudio Ranieri. Yet all of those victories have come a home, with Roma having failed to win an away game all season across all competitions (P11 W0 D6 L5). Under the circumstances, the draw seems a fair price at 12/53.40, in a game that is likely to be tight.