Serie A Tips: Atalanta can pinch point at in-form Juve at 9/4

Saturday, 19:45

Live on OneFootball

The Serie A leaders Inter will be expecting to extend their advantage when they host Monza.

Inter's form has been patchy in the Italian top flight, with only two wins from their last six games (D2 L2), with their away record a particular cause of concern. Yet they boosted their morale in midweek with a 2-0 win at Feyenoord in the Champions League and their home form is extremely solid. Simone Inzaghi's team are unbeaten in 16 games that they have hosted at the San Siro, across all competitions (W13 D3).

Inter look certain to extend that run against a Monza side that are bottom of Serie A and have lost six of their last seven games (D1). It's fairly difficult to find any value in the home victory, but you can back Inter to win both halves, which has landed in three of Monza's last four games.

Recommended Bet Back Inter to win both halves against Monza SBK 11/10

Sunday, 14:00

Live on OneFootball

Napoli desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Fiorentina on Sunday.

Although the 1-1 home draw with Inter last weekend was a decent result under the circumstances, with Philip Billing rescuing a point with a late equaliser, it extended Napoli's run without a win to five games (D4 L1). That run has seen them lose their lead at the top of Serie A, with Napoli losing their previous defensive solidity.

Fiorentina's 3-2 loss at Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League means that they have lost four of their last five games across all competitions (W1). With neither side playing well it seems sensible to ignore the result and both teams to score is generously priced at 21/202.05, having been a successful bet in each of Napoli's last seven matches.

Recommended Bet Back both Napoli and Fiorentina to score SBK 21/20

Sunday, 19:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

Two title contenders meet on Sunday night as Juventus host Atalanta.

Juve are now only six points behind Inter in fourth place. At a time when all of the teams above them have wobbled, the Old Lady have won five successive games in Serie A. A win in this match would see them move level on points with third placed Atalanta, who have only won three of their last 10 games (D6 L1).

The visitors have been involved in a lot of stalemates of late and are in danger of stealing Juventus' crown as Serie A's draw specialists. With Juventus unbeaten in 14 home games in the league this season (W7 D7), another draw would represent a decent result for Atalanta and is priced at 9/43.25.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus and Atalanta to draw SBK 9/4

Monday, 19:45

Live on TNT Sports 1

Lazio face Udinese fresh from recording back-to-back victories.

The Biancocelesti won 2-1 at AC Milan last weekend and then claimed another victory by the same scoreline at Plzen in the Europa League. Remarkably, in both games they scored a 98th minute winner. Pedro converted a late penalty against Milan and Gustav Isaksen scored the winning goal in stoppage time at Plzen, at a time when Lazio had been reduced to nine-men.

Now they face another potentially close encounter, against a Udinese side that are unbeaten in five games (W4 D1). Fifth placed Lazio look to have the edge, but may well concede again, with Udinese having scored in each of their last seven matches. A Lazio win and both teams to score is 5/23.50.