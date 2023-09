AC Milan now level with Inter in Serie A title race

Genoa underrated against struggling Udinese

Atalanta and Juve will be entertaining

Another win for Sassuolo after shock victories

AC Milan and Lazio both come into Saturday's match off the back of midweek wins.

Stefano Pioli's team are back level on Inter with points at the top of Serie A, after their rivals surprisingly lost at home to Sassuolo. Milan enjoyed a 3-1 win at Cagliari, in which their English stars Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both scored.

Lazio claimed their second league win of the season (P6 W2 D1 L3), with a 2-0 home victory against Torino. With the visitors in inconsistent form, Milan's price of 3/4 to win is big enough to back alone, without needing to complicate matters.

Back AC Milan to beat Lazio at 3/4 Bet now

Genoa come into this trip to Udinese on something of a high.

The visitors thrashed Roma 4-1 at home in midweek. Alberto Gilardino's promoted team have made a confident return to the top flight, with victories over the capital's two giants Roma and Lazio (P6 W2 D1 L3).

Amongst the scorers on Thursday was new signing Mateo Retegui, who now has three goals in six appearances.

Udinese were beaten 4-1 at Napoli and have yet to win this season (P6 D3 L3). Now 18th in the table, they are nonetheless fairly heavy favourites here. Take advantage by backing Genoa double chance, Retegui to score and under 3.5 goals at 4/14.80.

Back Genoa double chance against Udinese, Retegui to score and under 3.5 goals at 4/14.80 Bet now

Later on Sunday, fourth-placed Atalanta host a Juventus side in third.

Juve bounced back from a defeat to Sassuolo with a 1-0 win over in-form Lecce. Arkadiusz Milik's decisive goal leaves the Old Lady only two points behind the Milan clubs. Atalanta, are just a point behind Juventus, after a 1-0 win at Verona.

It's been a solid start for both teams, in which they have nevertheless demonstrated a mutual vulnerability. It might be smart to avoid the result here and instead combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals, at odds of 7/52.40.

Back both Atalanta and Juventus to score at 7/52.40 Bet now

After those shock wins against Juventus and Inter, Sassuolo take on more modest opposition in the form of Monza.

Those victories have sent Sassuolo up to ninth place (P6 W3 L3). All three of those wins have come within their last four fixtures, which have seen a total of 19 goals scored, with both teams finding the net on each occasion.

Monza are showing some resilience, with only Inter and Atalanta having beaten them (P6 W1 D3 L2). As the visitors have been keeping things tight of late, go for a Sassuolo victory and under 4.5 goals at a price of 17/10.

Back Sassuolo to beat Monza and under 4.5 goals at 17/10 Bet now

Read Dimitar Berbatov GW7 Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips from 5/1 to 10/1