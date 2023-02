Napoli to dispatch Sassuolo

Atalanta too strong for Lecce

Immobile to bounce back for Lazio

Sassuolo v Napoli

Friday February 17, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Napoli continue to set the pace in Serie A, currently sitting in top spot with a 15 point lead over their closest rivals. They have won each of their last six matches, and have scored at least two goals in each of those outings, form that puts them in stark contrast with their next opponent.

Indeed, while Napoli can't stop winning, Sassuolo - who have slumped down to 15th place - have recorded just two victories in their last 11 games, a streak that includes a 4-0 defeat against the Partenopei.

With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win to nil, a market that is currently available at odds of 2.8815/8.

Atalanta v Lecce

Sunday February 19, 11:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Sitting 13th in Serie A after notching just one win in their last six games, there are few opponents Lecce would want to face less than Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta.

Indeed, Lecce have not won in Bergamo since March 1994, and they take on a team in great form, with only Napoli (18) securing more points so far in 2023 than Atlanta's tally of 14.

Furthermore, La Dea have scored 19 goals in seven matches since the start of the calendar year, an average of 2.7 per game.

So the tip here is to back Atalanta to win & over 2.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 2.35/4.

Salernitana v Lazio

Sunday February 19, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Salernitana have picked up just five points since the start of November, a dire run of form that has seen them dragged into the relegation battle thanks largely to them boasting the worst defence in Serie A.

With Salernitana having conceded 42 goals already, Lazio's Ciro Immobile will be looking to kick start his own season, the striker having failed to net in any of his last five games.

The last time he went six games without a goal was way back in 2013 during his stint at Genoa, and he has three goals in two career appearances against Sunday's opponents.



With all that in mind, the tip here is to back Lazio to win and Ciro Immobile to score any time, a market available at 2.33.