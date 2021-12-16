Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Napoli to deliver goals in GW18
Chloe uses Infogol stats to make correct score predictions for every game in Serie A this weekend as the action continues in Italy's top flight.
"Atalanta have won their last six matches in Serie A, netting two or more goals in all but one of their last eight. Now they face a Roma side who, after a bright start, are beginning to struggle."
Shevchenko's side are struggling
Lazio v Genoa
Friday December 17, 17:30
Live on BT Sport 1
This Friday night clash sees two teams in very different places go head-to-head in the Italian capital. Genoa have failed to win any of their last 14 matches in Serie A, but travel to Rome where they will mean a Lazio outfit who have lost just one of their last 21 home games and who will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Sassuolo.
Lazio have also lost just two of their last 12 meetings with Genoa, scoring four or more goals in each of their last three home matches against them in all competitions. It is no surprise to see the Infogol model give the visitors just a 16% chance of taking all three points from this latest encounter.
BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Back the 3-1 @ 10.09/1
Champions continue marching
Salernitana v Inter
Friday December 17, 19:45
Live on BT Sport 1
The reigning Serie A champions have been impressive this season, shrugging off the departure of Antonio Conte and several key players to march back to the top of the table. They have done so by continually showing excellent form on their travels, going into this round having lost just three of their last 34 away matches in Serie A, while also keeping a clean sheet in six of their last eight.
For their part, Salernitana are struggling. They have won just twice all season, and have failed to score in six of their last seven games, leading the Infogol model handing Inter a 72% chance of victory and just a 10% chance of losing.
BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Back the 0-2 @ 6.05/1
Close encounter in Bergamo
Atalanta v AS Roma
Saturday December 18, 14:00
Atalanta have won their last six matches in Serie A, netting two or more goals in all but one of their last eight. Meanwhile, after their bright start, Jose Mourinho and Roma have begun to struggle as a combination of injuries and poor form derail their hopes for the 2021/22 campaign.
However, the Giallorossi have scored in each of their last 11 away games against Atalanta, an impressive record that comes despite them winning just four of those matches. The Infogol model gives a 62% chance of over 2.5 goals, but the game is more difficult to call, Atalanta given a narrow edge thanks to a 53% chance of victory.
BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Back both teams to score @ 1.538/15
Juventus... just
Bologna v Juventus
Saturday December 18, 17:00
Live on BT Sport 1
Juventus have won each of their last 10 matches against Bologna, their longest active streak against any opponent, while Bologna have suffered more defeats to the Bianconeri than any other side in Serie A.
The Infogol model gives Juve a 59% chance of victory, while it must also be noted that Max Allegri's men are on a four-game unbeaten run during which they have conceded a total of just one goal.
BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Back the 0-2 @ 9.08/1
A six-pointer already?
Cagliari v Udinese
Saturday December 18, 19:45
Live on BT Sport 1
There is a feeling that this could be a real six-pointer as 15th placed Udinese take on a Cagliari side who sit seven points and four places below them in the table. Cagliari have failed to win any of their last nine matches in Serie A, while their opponents on Sunday have won just once in their last 14.
What's more, Udinese have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four away matches. Since the start of October, the Zebrette have drawn more games (7) than any other Italian side, followed by Genoa and Cagliari who both have five, with the Infogol model giving a 28% chance that this clash ends in a stalemate too.
BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Back the draw @ 3.39/4
Goals at the Franchi
Fiorentina v Sassuolo
Sunday December 19, 11:30
Live on ESPN UK
The Infogol model has this game as an extremely balanced tie, giving the home side a 35% chance of winning and the visitors a 37% chance. That is understandable given that the six most recent encounters between these two sides at the Stadio Artemio Franchi have ended in three victories for Fiorentina, one draw and two wins for Sassuolo.
However, the Infogol model does give a 62% chance of over 2.5 goals, and that is backed by recent performances too as there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Fiorentina's last eight home games and in Sassuolo's last 11 away outings. La Viola have actually scored three or more goals themselves in each of their last five matches on home soil, but have yet to draw a single game this season.
BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Both teams to score and no draw @ 2.111/10
Exciting Empoli
Spezia v Empoli
Sunday December 19, 14:00
Live on ESPN UK
There is no doubt that Empoli have been impressive this season, currently sitting in eighth place after some excellent results. Meanwhile, Spezia sit 17th after failing to win any of their last five games and conceding at least two goals in each of their last three outings in Serie A.
BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Back Empoli to win @ 2.68/5
Sorry Samp
Sampdoria v Venezia
Sunday December 19, 17:00
Live on BT Sport 1
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 14 of Sampdoria's last 15 games in Serie A, while Venezia have seen over that same total in three of their last four outings. With that in mind, and given some of the impressive performances from Venezia in recent weeks, it is hard to see the home side emerging with a win here.
BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Venzia to win and over 2.5 goals @ 6.511/2
Torino v Hellas Verona
Sunday December 19, 17:00
Live on BT Sport 3
Torino boss Ivan Juric will arrive to take on his former side knowing his current team are in great form. Toro are undefeated in their last five home games, and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in each of those Serie A outings.
While Hellas have been excellent on home soil themselves, they have won just one away match so far this season, failing to beat the likes of Genoa, Udinese and Samp on their travels.
BTTS? Yes
Over/Under 2.5? Over
Back the 2-1 @ 8.07/1
Huge game at San Siro
AC Milan v Napoli
Sunday December 19, 19:45
Live on BT Sport 1
After they both made bright starts to the 2021/22 campaign, these two teams have slipped up of late. Milan have won just twice in their last six games while Napoli have triumphed just once, but remain a daunting prospect in away encounters where they have lost just one of their last 12.
They have scored at least two goals in 10 of those matches too, meaning this could well be a high scoring affair at San Siro between two teams looking to close the gap to Inter at the top of the table.
BTTS? No
Over/Under 2.5? Under
Back the 1-2 @ 10.09/1
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Atalanta v AS Roma: Back both teams to score in Atalanta v AS Roma @ 1.538/15
Empoli v Spezia: Back Empoli to win @ 2.68/5
Torino v Hellas Verona: Back Torino to win 2-1 @ 8.07/1