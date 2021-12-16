Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Napoli to deliver goals in GW18

Shevchenko's side are struggling

Lazio v Genoa

Friday December 17, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

This Friday night clash sees two teams in very different places go head-to-head in the Italian capital. Genoa have failed to win any of their last 14 matches in Serie A, but travel to Rome where they will mean a Lazio outfit who have lost just one of their last 21 home games and who will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Sassuolo.

Lazio have also lost just two of their last 12 meetings with Genoa, scoring four or more goals in each of their last three home matches against them in all competitions. It is no surprise to see the Infogol model give the visitors just a 16% chance of taking all three points from this latest encounter.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Champions continue marching

Salernitana v Inter

Friday December 17, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

The reigning Serie A champions have been impressive this season, shrugging off the departure of Antonio Conte and several key players to march back to the top of the table. They have done so by continually showing excellent form on their travels, going into this round having lost just three of their last 34 away matches in Serie A, while also keeping a clean sheet in six of their last eight.

For their part, Salernitana are struggling. They have won just twice all season, and have failed to score in six of their last seven games, leading the Infogol model handing Inter a 72% chance of victory and just a 10% chance of losing.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Close encounter in Bergamo

Atalanta v AS Roma

Saturday December 18, 14:00

Atalanta have won their last six matches in Serie A, netting two or more goals in all but one of their last eight. Meanwhile, after their bright start, Jose Mourinho and Roma have begun to struggle as a combination of injuries and poor form derail their hopes for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the Giallorossi have scored in each of their last 11 away games against Atalanta, an impressive record that comes despite them winning just four of those matches. The Infogol model gives a 62% chance of over 2.5 goals, but the game is more difficult to call, Atalanta given a narrow edge thanks to a 53% chance of victory.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Juventus... just

Bologna v Juventus

Saturday December 18, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus have won each of their last 10 matches against Bologna, their longest active streak against any opponent, while Bologna have suffered more defeats to the Bianconeri than any other side in Serie A.

The Infogol model gives Juve a 59% chance of victory, while it must also be noted that Max Allegri's men are on a four-game unbeaten run during which they have conceded a total of just one goal.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

A six-pointer already?

Cagliari v Udinese

Saturday December 18, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

There is a feeling that this could be a real six-pointer as 15th placed Udinese take on a Cagliari side who sit seven points and four places below them in the table. Cagliari have failed to win any of their last nine matches in Serie A, while their opponents on Sunday have won just once in their last 14.

What's more, Udinese have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four away matches. Since the start of October, the Zebrette have drawn more games (7) than any other Italian side, followed by Genoa and Cagliari who both have five, with the Infogol model giving a 28% chance that this clash ends in a stalemate too.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Goals at the Franchi

Fiorentina v Sassuolo

Sunday December 19, 11:30

Live on ESPN UK

The Infogol model has this game as an extremely balanced tie, giving the home side a 35% chance of winning and the visitors a 37% chance. That is understandable given that the six most recent encounters between these two sides at the Stadio Artemio Franchi have ended in three victories for Fiorentina, one draw and two wins for Sassuolo.

However, the Infogol model does give a 62% chance of over 2.5 goals, and that is backed by recent performances too as there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Fiorentina's last eight home games and in Sassuolo's last 11 away outings. La Viola have actually scored three or more goals themselves in each of their last five matches on home soil, but have yet to draw a single game this season.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Exciting Empoli

Spezia v Empoli

Sunday December 19, 14:00

Live on ESPN UK

There is no doubt that Empoli have been impressive this season, currently sitting in eighth place after some excellent results. Meanwhile, Spezia sit 17th after failing to win any of their last five games and conceding at least two goals in each of their last three outings in Serie A.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Sorry Samp

Sampdoria v Venezia

Sunday December 19, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 14 of Sampdoria's last 15 games in Serie A, while Venezia have seen over that same total in three of their last four outings. With that in mind, and given some of the impressive performances from Venezia in recent weeks, it is hard to see the home side emerging with a win here.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Torino v Hellas Verona

Sunday December 19, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Torino boss Ivan Juric will arrive to take on his former side knowing his current team are in great form. Toro are undefeated in their last five home games, and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in each of those Serie A outings.

While Hellas have been excellent on home soil themselves, they have won just one away match so far this season, failing to beat the likes of Genoa, Udinese and Samp on their travels.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Huge game at San Siro

AC Milan v Napoli

Sunday December 19, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

After they both made bright starts to the 2021/22 campaign, these two teams have slipped up of late. Milan have won just twice in their last six games while Napoli have triumphed just once, but remain a daunting prospect in away encounters where they have lost just one of their last 12.

They have scored at least two goals in 10 of those matches too, meaning this could well be a high scoring affair at San Siro between two teams looking to close the gap to Inter at the top of the table.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under