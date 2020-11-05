Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW7

Sassuolo to keep up the pressure at the top

Sassuolo v Udinese

Friday, 19:45

Last week's win at Napoli was a huge result for Sassuolo, who remain unbeaten and can end Friday night top of Serie A with a home win. The visitors to the Mapei Stadium are an Udinese side whose performances have been far better than their position in the bottom three would suggest, but who still should find it tough against their free-scoring hosts who have been given a 50% chance of victory by Infogol's model.

Cagliari to take home comforts against Sampdoria

Cagliari v Sampdoria

Saturday, 14:00

Cagliari impressed in their last home game, putting four goals past Crotone from 2.22 xGF, but the expected goals balance came back to bite them as they lost an even game in Bologna last weekend. They can get back to winning ways against a Sampdoria side who created little in their derby draw with Genoa last time out, with Infogol's model anticipating a narrow win for Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

Benevento to end their losing run at four games

Benevento v Spezia

Saturday, 17:00

Three straight league defeats (and four in all competitions) have left Benevento looking nervously over their shoulders, and Pippo Inzaghi's team should be worried by the fact that they have the worst xGA record in all of Serie A. However, they have a good chance to return to winning ways against a Spezia side who are the second worst in this department, and Infogol expects both teams to find the net at Ciro Vigorito.

Parma to build on their fine point at Inter

Parma v Fiorentina

Saturday, 19:45

While Parma weren't quite able to hold on for all three points at Inter last week, Fabio Liverani would have taken a 2-2 draw before kickoff and now has a chance to build on that result at home to Fiorentina. The visitors won at Ennio Tardini last season thanks to two Erick Pulgar penalties, and Infogol has this one as almost too close to call, but the hosts can get the result they need to leapfrog Saturday's opponents.

Juve to pick up big win in the capital

Lazio v Juventus

Sunday, 11:30

Back-to-back 4-1 wins at home and in Europe have given the champions the kick they needed, and Andrea Pirlo's Juve can build on their midweek win in Hungary by claiming victory at the Olimpico. Hosts Lazio haven't been able to build on last season's top four finish, and Infogol tips the away side to take all three points and leave the Biancocelesti languishing in mid-table.

Atalanta to respond to Liverpool wake-up call

Atalanta v Inter Milan

Sunday, 14:00

Atalanta were handed a lesson in midweek, shipping five goals to Liverpool in the Champions League, and Gian Piero Gasperini will be desperate for a response from his team. Infogol's model gives them the slight upper hand against an Inter side coming off a midweek defeat of their own, and who haven't won any of their last three games in all competitions.

Roma to keep climbing with away win

Genoa v Roma

Sunday, 14:00

Both of these sides have been playing better than results indicate, so neither manager should be too worried by the table just yet. Roma are in eighth ahead of the weekend's fixtures, and they are favourites to earn a win which could take them as high as third, with Infogol putting their chances at 53% in a fixture which ended 3-1 to the visitors last season.

Torino to go back-to-back after midweek win

Torino v Crotone

Sunday, 14:00

Torino won their rearranged game with Genoa by two goals to one on Wednesday, and the three points there means a victory over bottom side Crotone could lift Marco Giampaolo's side out of the bottom three. The visitors' defeat to Atalanta last week wasn't as close as the 2-1 scoreline suggests, and another defeat on Sunday could mean the end for manager Giovanni Stroppa.

Napoli to get back on track with win at Bologna

Bologna v Napoli

Sunday, 17:00

Napoli suffered their first serious setback last week, falling to a 2-0 defeat at home to Sassuolo, but they can get back on track against a Bologna side who needed a late equaliser to escape this fixture with a point in July. The visitors are 49% to win with Infogol, and a repeat of their dominant away displays at Parma and Benevento should be enough.

Milan to stop Verona's early charge

AC Milan v Verona

Sunday, 19:45

Milan kept up their near-perfect start with a hard-fought win at Udinese last week, and they face another tricky test against a Verona defence breached just three times all season. Still, if Stefano Pioli's squad can come through their Europa League clash with Lille unscathed then they should have too much for Ivan Jurić's visitors at the San Siro, with Infogol anticipating a home victory to nil.

