Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW6

Atalanta to end losing streak

Crotone v Atalanta

Saturday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After back-to-back league defeats, Atalanta have a chance to rebound with victory over a Crotone side unfortunate to be bottom of the table. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have a 66% chance of victory, according to Infogol's model, and should have no trouble if they can take their Champions League form into the domestic game.

Back the 1-2 @ 9/110.00

Inter to cruise to victory over Parma

Inter Milan v Parma

Saturday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Inter will hope their failure to break down Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek means their luck in front of goal will even out at home to Parma. The Nerazzurri dominated this fixture on xG last season but could only draw 2-2, though their opponents have been less impressive in the league this term, and Infogol anticipates a comfortable home win.

Back the 3-0 @ 10.50

Bologna to pull away from trouble

Bologna v Cagliari

Saturday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Bologna have been better than their league position suggests, and their ability to find the net - especially at Renato Dall'Ara - bodes well for their eventual ascent up the table. Opponents Cagliari are coming off two straight wins but have been leaky at the back, so a home win with both teams finding the net may be the most likely scenario.

Back the 2-1 @ 9/19.80

Milan to get back to winning ways

Udinese v AC Milan

Sunday, 11:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

AC Milan hit a small bump in the road against Roma last weekend, with both attacks on song in a 3-3 draw, but Stefano Pioli's side can get back to winning ways at Friuli. Udinese are top of Infogol'a xG table, but a failure to take chances has left them in the bottom three with just five goals from 10.3 xGF. Milan are 47% to win and gain some revenge for last season's opening day defeat in Udine.

Back the 0-2 @ 9/110.00

Juventus to put Spezia to the sword

Spezia v Juventus

Sunday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After a midweek setback against Barcelona, Juve have a chance to get back on track with a trip to 14th-place Spezia. Vincenzo Italiano's hosts are still waiting for their first home win back in Serie A, and are unlikely to change that, with Infogol giving the away side a 73% chance of winning and a good chance of keeping a clean sheet.

Back the 0-3 @ 8/19.20

Torino's struggles to continue against Lazio

Torino v Lazio

Sunday, 14:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Torino earned their first point of the season last week with a spirited performance at Sassuolo, but the visit of Lazio may be a challenge too far. Simone Inzaghi will want a response after his team failed to build on an early goal against Club Brugge in the Champions League, and a repeat of last season's 2-1 triumph at Olimpico Grande Torino could well be on the cards with the visitors 46% to win.

Back the 1-2 @ 11/112.00

Napoli to triumph in battle of second versus third

Napoli v Sassuolo

Sunday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Napoli and Sassuolo have both started the season strongly, and either could end the weekend top of the table. However, the hosts are considered the most likely, according to Infogol's model, and can build on a steady attacking performance at Benevento last time out. The hosts are 62% to win, while it would be a surprise if either side fails to find the net.

Back the 2-1 @ 15/28.60

Roma to prolong unbeaten run as Fiorentina head to the capital

Roma v Fiorentina

Sunday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Having escaped with a point from the San Siro last weekend, Roma can keep their unbeaten run going against a Fiorentina side without a win or a clean sheet on the road so far. Roma won this game 2-1 last season thanks to a late penalty, and Infogol gives them a 58% chance of taking all three points this time around.

Back the 2-1 @ 17/29.40

Sampdoria to secure a fourth straight league win

Sampdoria v Genoa

Sunday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Successive games against Lazio and Atalanta were meant to be where Sampdoria came unstuck, but back-to-back wins leaves them looking up not down. Claudio Ranieri's men have four straight wins in all competitions, having beaten Salernitana in the Coppa Italia, and are 49% to get the better of local rivals Genoa at Luigi Ferraris

Back the 2-1 @ 7/18.20

Surprise package Verona to keep up defensive strength

Verona v Benevento

Monday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Verona have ridden their luck at times this season, but a record of just two goals conceded in five games isn't to be sniffed at. They welcome a Benevento side coming off successive league defeats, and Ivan Jurić's hosts are expected to keep their opponents quiet according to Infogol's model.

Back the 2-0 @ 10/111.00

***