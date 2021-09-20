Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW5

Who bounces back?

Bologna v Genoa

Tuesday September 21, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Bologna were hammered by Inter at the weekend, but while they were suffering a 6-1 defeat, Genoa were tasting defeat too, beaten 2-1 at home by Fiorentina. Now these two teams face off against each other, with the home side here failing to win any of the last six encounters with Tuesday's opponents. However, Sinisa Mihajlovic will demand a reaction from his players, so the tip here is to back his side to be the ones to be the happiest when the final whistle blows at the Stadio Dall'Ara

Atalanta march on

Atalanta v Sassuolo

Tuesday September 21, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Having struggled in the early weeks of the campaign, Atalanta will hope their win at the weekend signals a return to form for them and Sassuolo are the perfect opponents to test that theory. The Bergamaschi - who have a 57% chance of victory according to the Infogol model - have won each of their last five home games against the Neroverdi, scoring at least two goals in each of those encounters but never keeping a clean sheet.

Tough test for the champions

Fiorentina v Inter

Tuesday September 21, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Inter keep winning under Simone Inzaghi, but this should be a tough outing for them at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina have won each of their last three games, while they enjoy an excellent record against the Nerazzurri, losing just two of their last six home games against them and failing to score in just one of those clashes. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Inter's last eight Serie A games, and in each of Fiorentina's last four, so expect a high-scoring encounter when this clash gets underway.

Can Juve finally win?

Spezia v Juventus

Wednesday September 22, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Juve looked set to demolish AC Milan on Sunday evening, but their blistering first half gave way to a timid and fragile display in the second 45 minutes, the 1-1 draw leaving the Old Lady without a win in her first four games of the campaign. Perhaps minnows Spezia - who have lost each of their last two matches - are the side Max Allegri's men can finally take three points from, despite the Infogol model giving them just a 43% chance of victory.

Big battle at the bottom

Salernitana v Hellas Verona

Wednesday September 22, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Salernitana have lost each of their first four matches in Serie A, failing to score in the last three and sitting rock bottom of the table with a -10 goal difference. While Hellas have failed to win any of their last five away games, new boss Igor Tudor got his reign off to a good start with a 3-2 victory over Roma on Sunday. The Infogol model gives the home side just a 32% chance of winning, so the tip here is to back the visitors to take all three points with them back to Verona on Wednesday evening.

Another Milan win?

AC Milan v Venezia

Wednesday September 22, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

The Infogol model gives Milan a 65% chance of winning here and it is easy to see why. Stefano Pioli's side are unbeaten in their last nine league games and have dropped just two points so far this term, while Venezia have recorded one win and three losses in their four league games thus far. Milan's injury hit defence might not keep a clean sheet, but the tip here is to back them to notch a comfortable midweek win before they take on Spezia at the weekend.

Mazzarri making it count

Cagliari v Empoli

Wednesday September 22, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Walter Mazzarri got his time in charge of Cagliari off to a great start, holding Lazio to a 2-2 draw in Rome and he will hope to carry that kind of form into this encounter with an Empoli side who lost 3-0 to Sampdoria at the weekend. The Tuscan side look to be in real trouble, losing their previous encounter with Venezia and it must also be noted that they have failed to win on any of their last six trips to Sardinia.

Lazio to end poor away run

Torino v Lazio

Thursday September 23, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

Torino have rounded into form with wins over Sassuolo and Salernitana, while Maurizio Sarri have run into some problems as his Lazio side lost to Milan and drew with Cagliari. That means the Biancocelesti have now lost five of their last six away games, but they have also won on each of their last two visits to Turin's Stadio Olimpico and the tip here is to back that streak to continue.

Spalletti to keep pace

Sampdoria v Napoli

Thursday September 23, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Under new boss Luciano Spalletti, Napoli have made a superb start to the season, with the last week seeing them beat Juventus before drawing away at Leicester in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Sampdoria - who have managed just one win in their last 12 games against the Partenopei - have recorded just one win so far this term and that came at the weekend against struggling Empoli.

Jose just wins

AS Roma v Udinese

Thursday September 23, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Roma were stunned by Hellas at the weekend, but that is the first blip on Jose Mourinho's brilliant start in the Italian capital. The Infogol model gives his side a 64% chance of victory here, and the tip is to follow that logic, particularly as they have beaten Udinese in five of their last six clashes at the Stadio Olimpico.